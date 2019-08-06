The Genesis brand finally gets a much-needed crossover in its lineup with the introduction of the GV80. These spy shots catch one in Europe during the vehicle's development under fairly heavy camouflage. Look for a full debut before the end of the year and for sales to start in 2020.

Renderings suggest the GV80 could have a chiseled shape, including an upright front end but a subtly arched roofline. This test mule doesn't provide a very clear glimpse at the SUV, though.

For a better idea of what the production GV80 looks like, check out the concept version from 2017 (see gallery below). It's clear that the general shape of the show vehicle is coming to the production version.

Gallery: Genesis GV80 Plug-in Fuel Cell Concept

32 Photos

The GV80's powertrain choices will reportedly come straight from the G80 sedan. This will give buyers the choice of a 3.8-liter V6, twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6, or a 5.0-liter V8. Rear-wheel drive will potentially be the standard drivetrain layout, but all-wheel drive will be available, possibly even standard on higher trim levels.

Genesis currently lacks an entry in the booming crossover segment, so there is a lot of pressure on the GV80 as the brand's first. The sedans are the groundwork, but this model could be the marque's major moneymaker as part of an expansion of the lineup.

If the GV80 is too big for you, Genesis also has a smaller, G70-based crossover on the way that would presumably go by the GV70 moniker. According to the brand's Chief Operating Officer, it arrives 10 or 11 months after the GV80, which points to a debut in very late 2020 or early 2021.

Source: Carpix