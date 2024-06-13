The GV80 is a fantastic luxury SUV, and Genesis enhanced the family with the trendy GV80 Coupe back in September. It has sleeker rear-end styling, light upgrades to the interior, and some fresh exterior elements—and now we know how much it costs: $81,300.

That ain’t exactly a bargain for a GV80 with less trunk space. The 2025 GV80 starts at just $60,050 by comparison, which is a whopping $22,000 premium over the base four-cylinder model for the "coupe." And it's still a $6,000 premium over the GV80 with the V-6, which starts at $75,150 for 2025.

That’s even harder to parse when you look at some of the other coupe SUVs out there. A base Q8 is $74,895 and the BMW X6 starts at $75,675. Only the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Coupe are pricier at $90,950 and $91,795, respectively. The GLE is only available in AMG form and it's slightly more powerful.

Here’s how they compare side-by-side:

Model Base Price Genesis GV80 Coupe $81,300 Audi Q8 $74,895 BMW X6 $75,675 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 Coupe $90,950 Porsche Cayenne Coupe $91,795

It’s worth stating the obvious, though: The GV80 Coupe has more power than the Audi and BMW, and better equipment than all of them. Its standard (in the US) twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 makes 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet, while it also has a huge 27.0-inch touchscreen that dwarfs every alternative. If you want that kind of power or tech from the Germans, you’ll have to upgrade to the pricier S and M models.

Other standard features include an electronically adaptive suspension with a Road Preview function, an electronic limited-slip differential, 20-inch wheels, and a bevy of active safety features like lane-centering and adaptive cruise control.

There’s also a more potent version of the GV80 Coupe—the 3.5 e-Supercharger model—that slaps an electric supercharger onto the V-6 for a whopping 409 hp and 405 lb-ft. That version comes with bigger brakes, 22-inch wheels, quad exhaust tips, and carbon fiber accents, and it starts at $87,100.

The 2025 GV80 Coupe hits Genesis dealers this summer.

Update: This story has been updated with pricing information for all 2025 GV80 models and relevant competitor information.