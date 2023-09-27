Genesis introduced the GV80 Coupe Concept back in April at the 2023 New York Auto Show where it also confirmed plans to put the BMW X6 rival into series production. That didn't take long as Hyundai's luxury division is now unveiling the road-going model for South Korea where it's planned to go on sale on October 11. The coupe-SUV mashup is being joined by an updated version of the conventionally styled GV80.

As expected, the GV80 Coupe is a spitting image of the namesake show car from the Big Apple and rides on exclusive 20- and 22-inch wheels. It keeps the sporty roof spoiler of the concept before it and gets a quad exhaust system for the flagship version. Genesis will sell its first coupe-SUV with a glitzy dual mesh radiator grille and a choice of 13 exterior colors, including a Bering Blue shade you can't have on any other model.

2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe

The most significant difference between the concept and the production model can be found inside where the latter has a wide 27-inch infotainment. It seems to be a massive screen rather than two displays glued together. The dials for the gear selector and infotainment knob have a swanky crystal finish akin to what you'll find in high-end BMW products. Gone are the concept's bucket seats with two individual rear seats as they've made way for more comfortable, leather-lined seats with a three-passenger rear bench.

From the two-tone steering wheel and real wood trim to the leather upholstery and aluminum accent, the cabin sends a premium vibe from just about every angle. The center console hosts capacitive-touch climate controls while the rear seats recline for greater comfort or improved practicality, depending on what you need. There are five interior colors to choose from, including three new ones: Glacier White, Earth Brown, and Bordeau Brown.

As far as technical specifications are concerned, the Genesis GV80 Coupe is 195.4 inches (4965 millimeters) long with a generous wheelbase of 116.3 in (2955 mm). It's 77.7 in (1975 mm) wide and 67.3 in (1710 mm) tall while having a standard all-wheel drive layout and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Regardless of the engine, all versions have a 21.1-gallon (80-liter) fuel tank.

Speaking of what powers the Asian swoopy SUV, the base model gets a turbocharged 2.5-liter gasoline inline-four engine with 300 hp and 311 pound-feet (422 Newton-meters) of torque. Up next is the larger twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that produces 375 hp and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) while the same engine with an electric supercharger pushes out 409 hp and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm).

Genesis gifts the regular GV80 with the same updates and plans to showcase both SUVs at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival next month.