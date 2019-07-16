Florida residents traversing the state will have to keep an eye out for a new patrol car from the Florida Highway Patrol – a 2019 Dodge Challenger gussied-up in FHP's traditional black-and-tan exterior colors.

Details about the car are scarce; however, upon closer examination of the lone photo tweeted out by FHP Troop G in Jacksonville, it appears the Challenger is an R/T. This makes sense considering the tweet lists the engine as the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which is good for 372 horsepower (277 kilowatts). Other features include Panasonic 360-degree HD cameras, and a vague "New lighting package," which likely means the car has traditional red-and-blue police lights, though we can't see any in the photo.

The tweet is accompanied by a word of warning from the FHP: "As you can see, we take aggressive driving seriously! Please slow down, buckle up, reduce distractions. We are watching." Whoever gets to pilot this Challenger should have a hoot pulling up on unsuspecting motorists, and giving them a hearty surprise.

While the FHP's 2019 Dodge Challenger is undoubtedly cool, it's far from the coolest police car in the world. Austrian police cruise around in a Porsche 911. A Nissan GT-R is ready in the stables of Japan's Tochigi Prefecture police department. And for some reason, Italian police departments have a love of Jeeps. Italy's Carabinieri police patrol in a Jeep Wrangler while Italy's Polizia di Stato sports a Jeep Renegade. Don't worry, Italian police also have a Lamborghini Huracán and a Ferrari 458 Spider.

Police cars have come a long way since the Ford Crown Vic and Chevy Caprice era. The Dodge Charger is a menacing foe to would-be highway wrongdoers. And the proliferation of the Ford Explorer throughout police department fleets makes even the most observant driver take notice of any dark-colored Explorer. Safe driving, everyone.

Source: FHPJacksonville Twitter via News4 Jax