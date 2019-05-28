The Ford Escape has always been a relatively affordable option in its class. At $24,105 (before destination charges), the outgoing 2019 model undercut alternatives like the 2019 Toyota RAV4 ($25,500), 2019 Honda CR-V ($24,350), and others. But while the 2020 model sees a modest increase – moving into the middle of the pack in terms of pricing – its $24,885 asking price won't break the bank.

From 2019 to 2020, the Ford Escape gets a $780 increase, according to CarsDirect. Considering all that's offered on the updated version – fresh styling, a new platform, and more tech – it isn't considerably damning. While it may no longer be one of the most affordable options in its class, it is the newest, and still competitively priced in comparison:

Model Price 2019 Hyundai Tucson $23,200 2020 Kia Sportage $23,990 2019 Honda CR-V $24,350 2020 Ford Escape $24,885 2019 Chevrolet Equinox $24,995 2019 Nissan Rogue $25,020 2019 Toyota RAV4 $25,500 2019 Jeep Cherokee $26,990

But things get expensive (as they do) when moving up the model range. While the base S model starts at just $24,885, the SE Sport – which gets the 2.5-liter hybrid engine, producing 198 horsepower – starts at $28,255. The Titanium model starts at $33,400, and the all-wheel-drive EcoBoost model costs $36,905. All these prices come before the $1,095 destination fee.

With $1,195 options like the new Titanium Premium Package, which adds features like a head-up display and a panoramic roof, a fully loaded Escape could cost nearly $40,000. Don't be shocked, though – even a fully loaded RAV4 costs nearly $40,000 these days.

What About An Off-Road Escape?

At any rate, the all-new Ford Escape goes on sale this fall. The plug-in hybrid-powered model, ripe with a 14.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and approximately 30 miles of all-electric range, won't go on sale until 2020. No word on pricing for the plug-in model just yet.

Source: CarsDirect