This video from Porsche Club of America's YouTube channel, PCAHQ, shows us the lengths you can go to when you're personalizing your new Porsche. Through Porsche Exclusive, customers can select wild color options inside and out, as well as other options like leather-trimmed dashboard vents or their name embroidered into the headrests. There's almost no limit to what Porsche Exclusive will do for you, assuming you have the cash to make it happen.

In the video, two PCA members are taking delivery of a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, a true "gentleman's racer" in the classic sense. This is one very special 911 GT3 Touring, though, as it was treated to a full complement of Porsche Exclusive options.

Perhaps inspired by the GT3 Touring's purposeful yet luxurious character –in the style of classic English sports cars – the owner ordered theirs painted in British Racing Green, a color that suits any sports car. In our opinion, it suits the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring exceptionally well.

Inside, the deep espresso brown leather is offset by wood trim, a very stately, timeless look that, again, suits the GT3 Touring's unique character. There's just something about British Racing Green over brown that looks just right on sports cars.

Tom Neel, who helped the owner choose the options and colors for his car, did an interview with Porsche Club of America for this video. He describes the ordering, waiting, and build process as "a year of love and affection, come to life," culminating in the delivery of the car, which we see in the video at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jorge Carnicero, the owner, is exceptionally proud of his new Porsche, and we would be, too. It's the perfect combination of colors and options for a more sedate, more mature interpretation of the Porsche 911 GT3.

