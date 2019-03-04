Hide press release Show press release

World Premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2019

BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR

Back again and bolder than ever!

800 horsepower, a top speed of 240 km/h, a spectacular widebody version, 23-inch hi-tech forged wheels and exclusive interior design in top quality

Ultimate high-performance off-roader based on the G 63 AMG

BRABUS is expanding its broad range of high-performance supercars with a new highlight: The BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR celebrates its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. Based on the current Mercedes G 63 AMG, the engineers, technicians and designers of BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) developed a high-performance off-roader that impresses equally with power, design and individuality.

Nomen est omen and consequently the new BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR is powered by a four-liter eight-cylinder twin-turbo engine that produces a peak output of 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). This engine gives the off-roader performance capabilities that are absolutely exceptional for a vehicle of this category: The all-wheel-drive car sprints from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 240 km/h (149 mph).

However, the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR fascinates not only with its driving dynamics, but also with its extravagant BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version in combination with the 23-inch BRABUS "Platinum Edition" Monoblock hi-tech forged wheels.

A classy BRABUS fine leather interior lends the interior of the SUV an even more attractive ambiance.

The BRABUS power unit engineers have dedicated themselves to the tuning of Mercedes-Benz engines for decades, and BRABUS performance upgrades for the different engines of the G-Class have been around just as long. It goes without saying then that the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the current G 63 AMG is the focus of the developers as well. Research continued after the presentation of the BRABUS 700 PowerXtra performance upgrade last year to give the turbocharged eight-cylinder even more power.

The result is the BRABUS 800 PowerXtra + tuning level. Extensive surgery on the engine peripherals was required to produce even more power: This modification involves replacing the two production turbos with two reconfigured BRABUS high-performance turbochargers, which in addition to a larger compressor unit also have a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. They produce a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar.

The electronic engine control unit was also recalibrated to match the hardware: an auxiliary control unit provides injection, boost pressure control and ignition with special mapping.

Tests on stationary engine test benches of the latest generation were run for weeks for calibration and endurance purposes in order to achieve not only outstanding power delivery, but also flawless durability. Extensive driving tests were conducted concurrently. That is why BRABUS backs also this new performance upgrade with the three-year or 100,000-kilometer / 60,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Tuning Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013). BRABUS recommends hi-tech lubricants from technology partner MOTUL for the entire powertrain.

The result of these modifications gives the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR its name: An extra 158.2 kW / 215 hp (212 bhp) translate into 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) at 6,600 rpm for the twin-turbo engine. The tuned engine produces significantly more torque: An added 150 Nm (111 lb-ft) mean a proud 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) at a low 3,600 rpm.

The driving performance is accordingly outstanding for an off-roader: The BRABUS supercar sprints from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 240 km (149 mph) due to the high vehicle weight. The nine-speed automatic transmission can optionally be shifted manually with the ergonomic BRABUS RACE aluminum paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The installation of the BRABUS stainless-steel sport exhaust system is advisable not only for the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR supercar, but also for all stock G 63 AMG models. It not only optimizes the performance, but thanks to it actively controlled exhaust flaps, it also features an integrated sound management, which allows the driver to choose between the subtle "Coming Home“ mode and the markedly sporty V8 sound in "Sport" mode. The stainless-steel exhaust also adds striking visual highlights with two tailpipes exiting in front of the rear wheels on either side.

The spectacular appearance of the cross-country vehicle matches its exceptional performance: The combination of BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version and mighty 23-inch forged wheels sets the five-door vehicle even further apart from the crowd. The fender flares at the front and rear axle add ten centimeters (4 inches) to the width of the current G-Model. In addition, their integrated LEDs illuminate the running boards between the flares as soon as a door handle is pulled or the central locking system is activated via Keyless Go by approaching the vehicle. The BRABUS logos in the fender attachments behind the front flares light up at the same time.

The wider fenders also create space for extremely large wheels and tires. BRABUS offers owners of the widebody version a broad range of tailor-made wheel/tire combinations with diameters from 20 to 23 inches.

The most exclusive option for the WIDESTAR version features 23-inch BRABUS Monoblock "Platinum Edition" forged wheels, which offer a perfect mix of lightweight construction and tremendous strength. The size 11Jx23 wheels come in four different BRABUS designs. On the show car, the German refinement specialist presents the latest variant of its popular Monoblock F cross-spoke wheel for the first time. The forged BRABUS Monoblock F "BLACK PLATINUM Special Edition" alloys are painted high-gloss black to match their name and are fitted with a "BLACK PLATINUM" badge on the outer flange. High-performance tires of size 305/35 R 23 supplied by BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli or YOKOHAMA were picked as the optimal solution.

The BRABUS bodywork modifications not only captivate with their massive flares, but also with their redesigned fascia at the front and rear, which precisely fit the WIDESTAR fenders. The front element is fitted with large air intakes to provide the engine, radiators and brakes with an optimal supply of fresh air. The auxiliary LED lights under the side air intakes add to the dynamic looks and optimize the active safety at the same time. The hood is given a striking upgrade with a carbon hood attachment featuring two integrated power bulges. The BRABUS Branding Package with illuminated BRABUS logo for the radiator grille and additional elements on the rear end and the sides of the off-roader reveal the origin of this one-of-a-kind supercar.

The BRABUS Power Beams auxiliary light unit on the roof further characterizes the striking front of the high-performance SUV. At night, two powerful LED modules improve illumination of the roadway in front of the vehicle when the high beams or headlight flashers are activated. The BRABUS roof wing gives the rear end of the vehicle even more exciting looks.

The BRABUS rear fascia with stylized skid plate creates a homogeneous transition to the WIDESTAR fenders, which like the front flares feature stylized air vents in their backs to ensure a sporty appearance. Another attractive feature is the new naked-carbon spare wheel cover with BRABUS logo. In addition, all chrome parts on the show car were painted in vehicle color and the brake calipers and the BRABUS logo in the radiator grille were matched to the color of the interior appointments with a special hue.

The cockpit can of course also be customized to suit the vehicle owner's personal preferences. To this end, the company upholstery shop creates exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior appointments at the highest level of artisan perfection. The choices of colors for the especially soft and breathable BRABUS Mastik leather and Alcantara are endless. The same is true for the many variants of noble-wood and carbon inlays, which can also be manufactured in a host of different colors and designs.

The BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 features a classy cuoio-colored BRABUS fine leather all-leather interior to contrast with the black paintwork. Black piping adds elegant highlights. The especially soft and breathable BRABUS Mastik leather in the interior features perforations and "Rising Diamond" quilting on the seat center sections applied with pinpoint precision. The BRABUS Starry Sky headliner made of black Alcantara makes the exclusive ambiance even more extravagant at night. The color of its hundreds of glass fiber optics changes in sync with the ambient lighting of the entire interior. In addition, gimbaled LED reading lights were integrated into the headliner for the rear passengers.

Further striking features in the cockpit are the BRABUS aluminum pedals and door-lock pins as well as the stainless scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo.

Fuel economy, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR based on the Mercedes G 63 AMG: city 16.5 l/100 km, highway 11.1 l/100 km, combined: 13.1 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 345 g/km, efficiency class F.

BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de



World Premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2019

BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28”

The world's first performance-tuned electric car as an exclusive "tender" for the new BRABUS 500 recreational craft

The world's first performance-tuned electric car meets a high-performance recreational craft in a class of its own. And both come from the same company: BRABUS!

The extravagant BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28” celebrates its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 as a quasi "tender to" the exclusive BRABUS 500 "Shadow OPS" Limited Edition "1 of 28" recreational craft.

Since 2016, BRABUS Marine has been cooperating with Axopar, the Finnish manufacturer of high-performance boats, and at the beginning of the year presented already its second own craft, which will be sold in a limited edition of 28 boats.

The agile city sports car that goes with this boat is based on the smart EQ fortwo cabrio and thanks to its electric motor uprated to 68 kW / 92 hp (91 bhp) with four different drive modes it is the first vehicle of its category with motor tuning.

Powered by this motor, the refined two-seater sprints from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 10.9 seconds. The car has a top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph).

The dynamic agility of the "pocket rocket" from BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) is accompanied by a strikingly styled widebody version with 18-inch forged wheels and a luxurious BRABUS fine leather interior.

The design of the BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28” special model drew on the expertise of BRABUS ZERO EMISSION. This business unit of BRABUS Group has been working on alternative powertrains since 2008.

BRABUS has been one of the top addresses worldwide for exclusive high-performance automobiles for more than four decades. The BRABUS ZERO EMISSION business unit of the automotive manufacturer recognized by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority is dedicated to the development of cars with alternative powertrains. BRABUS Marine is another division of the Bottrop-based company, which deals with building and refining boats and yachts.

In the BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28” city sports car, the two teams pooled their expertise to build a "tender" for the new recreational craft presented by BRABUS Marine early this year – the BRABUS 500 "Shadow OPS“ Limited Edition "1 of 28", whose two outboard motors with a combined output of 368 kW / 500 hp (493 bhp) give it a top speed of more than 50 knots (92.6 km/h/57.5 mph). The compact 28-foot boat is one of the most dynamic of its kind and comes from BRABUS Marine refined with exclusive appointments.

To be just as agile on land, BRABUS developed a "tender" for the city, which is not only equally nimble, but also boasts many parallels to its seagoing counterpart with regard to the design. The two-seater, which celebrates its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2019, is painted the same gunmetal gray and in the cockpit features the identical combination of red leather and Silvertex fabric as the BRABUS 500 "Shadow OPS" Limited Edition "1 of 28".

However, instead of two eight-cylinder gasoline engines like the boat, the city speedster relies on an electric powertrain: The basis is provided by the smart fortwo EQ cabrio of the current generation, which is powered by a three-phase synchronous motor in the stern. The power is sent to the rear wheels by a single-speed transmission.

BRABUS stands for high performance and consequently the development engineers did of course not settle for the stock output of 60 kW / 82 hp (80 bhp). Thus, they developed a performance upgrade for an electric car, making BRABUS the first company in the world to do so. The BRABUS PowerXtra performance upgrade includes a reprogrammed torque control system, special modules for the driving dynamics switch and the accelerator pedal as well as a special gateway. These measures allowed unleashing and using the inherent reserves in this electric powertrain.

The "driving fun switch" in the cockpit enables the driver to choose between four different drive modes. In Level 1, the electric motor responds as in any stock smart EQ fortwo. In the "Eco" position, the energy recovery rate is increased and the two-seater brakes much more strongly than the production model when lifting off the accelerator. Level 3 stands for "Sport.” The accelerator pedal delivers quicker response and the energy recovery rate is dialed down to the production level.

When the driver selects the "Sport +" mode, the motor produces an increased peak output of 68 kW / 92 hp (91 bhp) and peak torque climbs to 180 Nm (133 lb-ft), a proud 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) more than the production vehicle. This mode also offers more direct accelerator pedal response while the energy recovery rate remains at the production level.

In "Sport +" mode, the BRABUS two-seater sprints from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 10.9 seconds. The top speed remains limited to 130 km/h (81 mph).

It goes without saying that the exclusive city sports car remains completely carbon-neutral despite its increased performance. Depending on the driving style, the BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28” has a range of up to 125 kilometers (78 miles) on one battery charge.

However, the "tender" city sports car captivates not only with its eco-friendly and at the same time fascinatingly dynamic powertrain: The design of the city sports car also sets itself apart from the crowd! The two-seater is a preeminent eye-catcher not only thanks to its gunmetal gray special paintwork, but also thanks to its thrilling WIDESTAR body, which is exclusively reserved for the vehicles of the limited BRABUS Ultimate special editions.

The widebody version has a sporty and dynamic design with fender flares at the front and rear axle. They create space for 18-inch wheels with low-profile tires, which are highly unusual for an electric car of this size. Hi-tech forging technology is used to produce especially lightweight BRABUS Monoblock Y forged wheels for the current BRABUS Ultimate supercars based on the latest smart generation. With the front wheel weighing just 6.7 kilograms (14.7 pounds) and the rear wheel just 7.1 kilograms (15.6 pounds), the BRABUS Monoblock Y wheels for the BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28” are among the lightest 18-inch wheels on the market worldwide. A crucial factor in the lightweight construction is the delicate design featuring nine spokes with polished surfaces, which taper off into the outer rim of the wheel in the shape of a "Y."

Thanks to the widebody version, the front axle can be fitted with size 7Jx18 wheels and size 205/35 R 18 high-performance tires. On the rear axle, size 235/30 R 18 tires on eight-inch rims provide optimal traction and agile handling.

The BRABUS suspension was specifically calibrated to the weight of the electric car, the ultra-low-profile tires and the wider track. It combines sporty and safe handling with the desired ride quality.

Of course, the widebody comprises not only wider fenders, but also aerodynamic-enhancement components such as front spoiler, rocker panels and rear diffuser, all developed in the wind tunnel.

The cockpit of the BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28” is a prime example of an outstanding combination of fascinating design, masterful workmanship and meticulous material selection as well. The company upholstery shop created a BRABUS fine leather interior in a combination of especially soft and breathable BRABUS Mastik leather and Silvertex fabric for the seat surfaces. The red is exactly the same that also adorns the seats and lounger area of the boat. This color is found not only on the seats, the inner sections of the door panels and the steering wheel rim, but also on the dashboard. The lovingly finished details of this exclusive all-leather interior also include square quilting of the seat surfaces applied with pinpoint precision.

For a markedly sporty contrast, the BRABUS interior designers created naked-carbon components for the instrument cluster bezel, the air vent rings and the gage holding a charging indicator and clock mounted on top of the left side of the dashboard.

The BRABUS aluminum pedals, shift knob and parking brake lever add another touch of racing looks to the interior. In addition, this electric supercar is equipped with tailor-made scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo, which like the emblem on the stainless-steel footrest in the driver's footwell changes color from white to red. High-quality black floor mats with square quilting and red BRABUS logo complete the classy ambiance.

Of course, the BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28” also comes with such elementary comfort features as climate control, sound and navigation system. The "1 of 28" badge on the dashboard documents the affiliation with this exclusive limited edition.

Prices for the BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28” start at 64,900 euros MSRP (price includes 19 percent VAT in Germany).

Power consumption, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition “1 of 28” based on the smart fortwo: Power consumption (combined): 13.9 – 15.8 kWh/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km, efficiency class A+

BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de



World Premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2019

BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4² Final Edition “1 of 5”



Heavy-duty off-road supercar with 6.0 liter twin-turbo V8 increased-displacement engine, 625 kW / 850 hp, 1,450 Nm peak torque and exclusive BRABUS equipment



Raise the curtains for the most powerful BRABUS heavy-duty off-road supercar ever: The BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4² Final Edition “1 of 5” is built based on the Mercedes G 63 AMG of the W 463 model series.

To give the off-roader an enormous 60 centimeters of ground clearance and an equally tremendous articulation at the front and rear axle for toughest off-road use, the chassis of the G-Model was converted to portal axles.

Power and torque are also important for conquering obstacles. Consequently, the engineers and technicians of BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) replace the standard 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with the BRABUS 850 6.0 twin-turbo increased-displacement engine, the most powerful eight-cylinder engine from the hi-tech engine shop of the company to date.

It accelerates the limited-edition supercar from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.7 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) due to the uncompromising off-road tires.

Visually, the powerful black vehicle fascinates with its thrilling design featuring massive fender flares and a naked-carbon hood scoop. The front roof element with LED daytime running lights and the roof spoiler are made of that same material.

The exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior sports a combination of black leather and blue highlights.

Prices for the BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4² Final Edition “1 of 5” start at 482,000 euros MSRP (price includes 19 percent VAT in Germany).

BRABUS has many decades of experience in refining the different Mercedes G-Class models. This also repeatedly included extremely off-road-capable variants such as the spectacular BRABUS 700 6x6 with dual rear axle or the BRABUS 550 ADVENTURE 4x4².

The new BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4² Final Edition “1 of 5” heavy-duty off-road supercar is based on the Mercedes G 63 AMG of the recently superseded W 463 model series. Maximum off-road capability is achieved thanks to the high ground clearance and the maximal articulation of the two axles. To this end, the BRABUS engineers and technicians converted the five-door car to portal axles developed specifically for this purpose. In addition, BRABUS installs a specially calibrated damping system.

Another body modification measure that is indispensable for maximum off-road capability is the installation of robust skid plate elements at the front and rear. The first things to notice are the massive BRABUS carbon fender flares, which create space for the size 9.5 J x 22 wheels painted in vehicle color, shod with Pirelli Scorpion ATR off-road tires of size 325/55 R 22.

Also characteristic for the off-road supercar is the BRABUS roof spoiler above the windshield, which is fitted with daytime running lights on the left and right, and the rear spoiler with integrated third brake light. In addition, there are naked-carbon components such as the bezels that frame the special dark-tinted headlights with integrated turn signals and the covers on the front fenders in place of the production turn signals rendered obsolete as a result. The BRABUS logo sits in a special carbon radiator grille.

The mighty hood scoop, likewise made of that same hi-tech composite material, provides an indication of the especially powerful heart beating under the hood: The best replacement for displacement is even more displacement, a philosophy that has stood at the core of the work of the BRABUS power unit engineers for decades. That is the reason why this principle is also applied to all Mercedes-Benz models equipped with the 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 ex-factory. The result is the BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo increased-displacement engine, which was also used for the G 63 AMG of the previous model series.

The displacement increase from 5,461 cc to 5,912 cc (333 to 361 cu in) is effected by boring out the cylinders in the BRABUS state-of-the-art engine shop as well as by installing eight forged pistons with a diameter of 99 millimeters (3.9 in). They connect to a precision-balanced billet crankshaft with a stroke of 96 millimeters (3.8 in) instead of the stock 90.5 millimeters (3.6 in) with special billet connecting rods. In addition, both cylinder heads are optimized for mixture flow.

The forced-induction system was also upgraded with high-performance components. The two production turbos are replaced with turbos with larger compressor unit and modified exhaust manifolds. To lower the charge air temperature further, the carbon intake and charge air pipes are fitted with special and immediately conspicuous "Gold Heat Reflection" sheathing.

Because the increased-displacement engine demands more combustion air, the BRABUS power unit engineers developed a special 850 intake module specifically for this engine conversion. It includes an air filter box with larger intake cross-section. The hood scoop creates not only more space on top, it also optimizes the air supply thanks to its central air intake and a sophisticated air deflection system.

Metal catalysts and the BRABUS sport exhaust system play their part in the optimal power delivery on the exhaust side. In addition, the exhaust system delivers a variable exhaust note. Thanks to the integrated actively controlled exhaust flaps, the driver can choose between a throaty V8 exhaust note in 'Sport' mode and a discreet sound in "Coming Home" mode. The all-stainless exhaust system is also a visual treat. The two black-chromed tailpipes exiting in front of the rear wheels on either side add some visually thrilling highlights.

The software was also modified to match the new engine hardware: In the course of extensive bench and road tests, the BRABUS power unit engineers and electronics specialists recalibrated the electronic engine control unit. The developers focused not only on outstanding power delivery, but also had maximum durability and exemplary emissions performance at the top of their list of priorities.

A displacement of six liters and two turbochargers complement each other to create another BRABUS engine in a class of its own. An output of 625 kW / 850 hp (839 bhp) at a low 5,400 rpm are just as much a top-class figure for off-roaders as is the huge peak torque of 1,450 Nm (1,069 lb-ft), on tap between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm. The entire powertrain is operated exclusively with high-performance lubricants from technology partner Motul.

This engine gives the BRABUS off-road supercar acceleration power that can measure up to full-blooded sports cars. 4.7 seconds from zero to 100 km/h (62) are absolute tops for an off-roader. The top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) due to the off-road tires.

The BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4² Final Edition “1 of 5”, which has its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019, was also fitted with especially exclusive interior appointments: The company upholstery shop created an exclusive BRABUS fine leather all-leather interior from the finest black leather.

The especially soft and breathable BRABUS Mastik leather in the interior features perforations on the seat center sections and square quilting, all applied with the same pinpoint precision. Every other diagonal row is backed with blue leather, which makes this design even more unusual. In addition, the piping and embroidered BRABUS logos in the interior sport that same color.

The BRABUS bucket seats in the rear offer all conceivable comfort features such as multi-contour adjustment, memory and integrated seat ventilation and heating. They replace the production seat bench. The new BRABUS center console, which features the same design as the rest of the interior, is installed between the two seats. The 4.3-inch BRABUS Touch Control Panel integrated into the top of the console is within easy reach. In standby mode, it shows a clock with BRABUS 850 illustration. In addition to controlling all seat functions in the rear, this innovative control also provides access to the standard COMAND system and the air conditioning system.

A USB multimedia port likewise integrated into the top of the console within easy reach allows charging a smartphone or tablet. Two integrated cup holders cool or heat the drinks of the rear passengers. Another important feature of the console is the integrated strongbox. This drawer opens electrically to the front only after entering a code on the Touch Control Panel.

Exclusive floor mats, likewise with square quilting, and the identically designed trunk mat in black leather round off the classy BRABUS interior.

Special power-retractable BRABUS steps were installed to make getting in and out easier.

Fuel economy, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4² Final Edition “1 of 5”: city 17.2 l/100 km, highway 11.8 l/100 km, combined: 13.8 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 322 g/km, efficiency class G.

BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de



BRABUS 900

The ultimate luxury supercar based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 650

662 kW / 900 hp, 1,500 Nm of torque and a top speed of 350 km/h Sporty-elegant styling and 21-inch hi-tech forged wheels

True to its brand, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 represents the absolute pinnacle of automotive construction in the world. Nonetheless, even this luxury sedan leaves room for individual refinement, which BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, Internet www.brabus.com) realizes with its best engineers, designers, technicians and artisans in the form of the unique BRABUS 900 luxury supercar.

The BRABUS ROCKET 900 6.3 V12 twin-turbo increased-displacement engine provides the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 with an enormous rated power output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft). The top speed is electronically limited to 350 km/h.

To match the extreme performance of the luxury liner, BRABUS adds some sporty-elegant highlights to the appearance of the four-seater with BRABUS aerodynamic-enhancement components and 21-inch BRABUS Monoblock M "PLATINUM EDITION" hi-tech forged wheels. The shadow chrome plating of all standard chrome parts, which is also found on the BRABUS wheels, adds further custom touches.

Another BRABUS domain is exclusive interior design. The company upholstery shop is able to realize any individual request no matter how special it is with the finest leather, Alcantara, noble wood and carbon.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 comes off the factory line with a 12-cylinder twin-turbo engine producing 390 kW / 530 hp (523 bhp) and is thus anything but underpowered. However, powered by the BRABUS ROCKET 900 6.3 V12 twin-turbo increased-displacement engine, the luxury liner attains a performance level previously the exclusive domain of the world’s most powerful super sports cars.

To this end, the company high-tech engine shop employs the tried and proven principle of increasing the engine’s displacement. The installation of a custom BRABUS billet crankshaft with longer stroke in concert with a larger cylinder bore, matching forged pistons and precision-balanced connecting rods increases the displacement from 6.0 to 6.3 liters (366 to 384 cu in).

Extensive modifications to the engine peripherals are also imperative to achieve the desired level of high performance. The two production turbos are replaced with turbochargers that have larger compressor units and larger turbines, which are adapted to the V12 engine with the help of special exhaust manifolds. In addition, the conversion includes downpipes with a diameter of 80 millimeters (3.1 in), free-flow metal catalysts and a stainless-steel BRABUS high-performance exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust flaps.

Numerous modifications on the intake side ensure the engine’s optimized air supply. The carbon-fiber BRABUS 900 intake module, which draws its air through an air duct in the hood directly from the redesigned radiator grille, is immediately identifiable. The new intake manifold includes a special air filter box with larger cross-section and special filters as well as “Gold Heat Reflection” sheathing for lowering the temperature.

Newly programmed mapping for injection, boost pressure control and ignition coordinate the perfect interaction of all high-performance components and modifications. The result is not only maximum power, but also compliance with the strict limits of the current EURO VI emissions standards.

After the conversion, the V12 engine, which is operated exclusively with hi-tech motor oil from MOTUL, has a peak output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) at a low 5,500 rpm and produces a gigantic peak torque of 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) at 4,200 rpm.

Despite a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 2.8 tons, the BRABUS supercar based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 delivers a performance usually only achieved by a few full-blooded super sports cars: Powered by the BRABUS ROCKET 900 6.3 V12 twin-turbo engine, the four-seater accelerates from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds. Depending on the installed wheel/tire combination, the luxury liner hits the limiter at a maximum speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

Of course, the extensive BRABUS range of engine tuning also includes fitting performance upgrades for the S 560 version of the Mercedes-Maybach, which can increase the output of the 4.0-liter (243 cu in) twin-turbo V8 to up to 478 kW / 650 hp (641 bhp) and bump peak torque to 820 Nm (605 lb-ft).

To be able to use the tremendous road performance of the tuned luxury liner safely and give the vehicle an even more dynamic touch, the BRABUS suspension engineers developed tailor-made wheels. Available for the Maybach are 21-inch BRABUS Monoblock VI evo, Monoblock F, M, R and Monoblock Y "PLATINUM EDITION" forged wheels.

The show car at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 is equipped with the newest member of the BRABUS family of wheels: Monoblock M stands for a distinctive, large disc design with effectively used highlights in the form of ten openings of two different sizes and shapes each. The forged rims of this BRABUS 900 show car were given the same shadow chrome plating as all chrome parts on the bodywork.

These hi-tech wheels of sizes 9Jx21 at the front and 10.5J x21 on the rear axle make optimal use of the available space under the wheel arches of the Maybach. BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA supply the matching high-performance tires of sizes 255/35 ZR 21 for the front axle and 295/30 ZR 21 for the rear.

In addition, BRABUS also offers a 22-inch variant featuring the BRABUS Monoblock G design for the top-of-the-range S-Class models.

To enhance the high level of driving dynamics of the high-performance luxury sedan further still, BRABUS developed a special module for the MAGIC BODY CONTROL suspension of the Mercedes-Maybach. It lowers the ride height of the vehicle by about 25 millimeters (1.0 in) without compromising the outstanding ride quality.

The sporty-elegant BRABUS look for the Mercedes-Maybach, which is almost 21 centimeters (8.3 in) longer than the long-wheelbase version of the current S-Class, is rounded off with aerodynamic-enhancement components, which were developed in the wind tunnel for the current S-Class and are manufactured in OEM quality from PUR.

The BRABUS front bumper, which was newly developed for the facelift model, replaces the production bumper in its entirety. It provides not only a visual upgrade, but thanks to the integrated front spoiler also reduces front axle lift at high speeds, further improving the handling stability. The large air intakes in the BRABUS bumper optimize the supply of fresh air to radiators, engine and front brakes. With an understated chrome add-on package, on this show car naturally also in shadow chrome, the BRABUS designers pick up the design idiom of the top-of-the-range S-Class model in their aerodynamic-enhancement components as well.

An equally unusual and functional feature is the BRABUS courtesy welcome lighting, which is activated in the dark by pulling on an inside door handle or, if Keyless-Go mode is engaged, when the driver approaches the vehicle. The illumination of the ground to the left and right of the upgraded Maybach provides enhanced safety for getting in and out.

The BRABUS rear bumper redefines the view from the rear. Its integrated diffuser features tailor-made cutouts for the four chrome-plated tailpipes of the BRABUS high-performance exhaust system. The exhaust has actively controlled exhaust flaps to allow the driver to control the exhaust note at the push of a button on the steering wheel. Drivers can choose between operating their luxury sedan in a subtle and quiet ‘Coming Home’ mode and enjoying a markedly powerful engine sound in the ‘Sport’ position.

The customization of the interior is another particular BRABUS specialty. The company upholstery shop creates perfectly crafted BRABUS “Masterpiece” interiors for the Maybach models painstakingly tailored to the wishes of the vehicle owner in every detail.

This includes a limitless variety of types of leathers and Alcantara in any desired color, which can be finished in any desired upholstery design. Just as individual is the range of wood or carbon-fiber inlays, which are also available in any desired color and with a variety of surface finishes. The BRABUS 400-km/h speedometer (250-mph) matches the performance of the BRABUS 900 6.3 V12 twin-turbo increased-displacement engine. The ergonomic BRABUS RACE paddle shifters on the steering wheel make changing gears manually even more fun.

The show car on display in Geneva this year was fitted with an especially exquisite BRABUS "Masterpiece" all-leather interior in the company upholstery shop. The seats, parts of the dashboard and the door panels are trimmed with mocha-colored leather, with black piping providing contrast. The precise perforation of the classy material on the seat surfaces ensures optimal functioning of the seat ventilation. The diamond quilting of the leather on selected parts of the seats and door panels was applied with that same precision. Even the likewise mocha-colored leather flooring largely sports the same quilting pattern. Another unusual BRABUS idea is the starry sky headliner, whose hundreds of fiber optics can change color in sync with the ambient lighting.

BRABUS is one of the pioneers in the development of innovative, functional and stylishly integrated business and multimedia systems in cars. The BRABUS in-car IT experts utilized this expertise to develop a business and entertainment concept that was integrated into the Mercedes-Maybach equally perfectly and stylishly.

As part of the interior refinement, a BRABUS center console developed specifically for the luxury sedan with extra-long wheelbase was installed, which extends all the way to between the two bucket seats in the rear. When needed, a table for each seat extends from the console at the touch of a button, which is perfect for working with a tablet PC, for example.

Of course, BRABUS also offers its customers business and multimedia systems for the luxury sedan.

The BRABUS 900 based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 can be built to customer order as a complete car. Customers who already own such a car can have their own luxury sedan converted to this level all at once or in stages.

Fuel economy, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS 900 based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 650: city 17.1 l/100 km, highway 8.6 l/100 km, combined: 11.9 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 279 g/km, efficiency class F.

BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de



BRABUS 800 Coupe based on the Mercedes S 63 AMG 4MATIC+

The exclusive high-performance all-wheel-drive coupe with 588 kW / 800 hp, 1,000 Nm of torque and just 3.1 seconds for the sprint to 100 km/h



High-performance supercars have always been a domain of BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, Internet www.brabus.com). In the BRABUS 800 Coupe based on the Mercedes S 63 AMG 4MATIC+, the world's largest independent automotive refinement specialist showcases a powerful coupe at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 that meets the highest standards.

Equipped with the new BRABUS performance upgrade, the turbocharged four-liter eight-cylinder puts out 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) of power and produces a peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) at a low 3,600 rpm. In tandem with the all-wheel-drive system, the two-door takes just 3.1 seconds to sprint from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph). The top speed is limited electronically to 300 km/h (186 mph).

BRABUS enhances the 2+2-seater visually with an aerodynamics upgrade made of naked carbon and with hi-tech forged wheels. The latest member of the BRABUS family of wheels also celebrates its world premiere on this supercar: the BRABUS Monoblock F "BLACK PLATINUM Special Edition" wheel.

An exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior lends the BRABUS 800 Coupe the finishing touches.



The new 4.0-liter twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine of the current S 63 models offers reserves ex-factory that the BRABUS power unit engineers unleash without compromising the durability.

To achieve the intended 800 horsepower, the forced induction system had to be modified. BRABUS developed special high-performance turbochargers to achieve a significant increase in power. A modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings and a larger compressor unit provide a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar.

To match the new hardware, the engineers also modified the engine control unit. To this end, a BRABUS PowerXtra plug-and-play auxiliary control module is adapted to the CAN data bus. This module provides the engine with new mapping for injection, ignition and boost pressure control, which was developed in extensive tests on state-of-the-art test benches and on public roads.

After the conversion, the BRABUS 800 engine delivers outstanding performance figures: The peak power of 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) is produced at a low 6,100 rpm. Just as impressive is the peak torque of 1,000 Nm, on tap already at just 3,600 rpm.

The power is transmitted to all four wheels by the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system and a nine-speed automatic transmission, which can also be shifted manually with the BRABUS RACE aluminum paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

This power unit in the bow makes the BRABUS 800 Coupe one of the most powerful four-seat all-wheel-drive coupes in the world. From rest, the exclusive two-door reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.1 seconds. The top speed is limited electronically to 300 km/h (186 mph). A BRABUS Vmax module for even higher top speeds is in development.

Technology partner MOTUL supplies the hi-tech lubricants for the entire powertrain of the new BRABUS supercar. The strong sides of the BRABUS sport exhaust system are sound and performance. It is available for all S 63 variants. The all-stainless system reduces the exhaust backpressure and features exhaust flaps for an electronically controlled sound management. From the cockpit, the driver can choose between the subtle “Coming Home” mode and the open position of the exhaust flaps, which coaxes a markedly powerful exhaust note from the twin-turbo V8.

The increased performance potential naturally also places high demands on the aerodynamic-enhancement components, which were newly developed by the BRABUS designers for the facelift version of the S-Class coupe in the wind tunnel.

BRABUS developed an additional front spoiler lip for the front bumper. It is produced from naked carbon and finished with a high-gloss sealer. As a result, it lends the two-door some motor racing flair. The thrilling looks are accompanied by aerodynamic efficiency. The new front spoiler reduces front-axle lift at high speeds, which further optimizes the handling stability. Tailor-made carbon elements also give the large air intakes in the front bumper a more dynamic design.

The aerodynamic-enhancement concept for the current S-Class coupe is rounded off by the BRABUS naked-carbon diffuser with tailor-made cutouts for the BRABUS sport exhaust system, and the subtle rear spoiler on the trunk lid, which is likewise made from carbon. The designers also developed carbon covers for the side mirrors and carbon attachments for the side air vents, which highlight the sporty lines even more. To give the two-door an even more dynamic appearance, all standard-fit chrome trim on the vehicle body was painted in vehicle color.

The outstanding traits of the BRABUS Monoblock wheels are thrilling design, highest quality and further enhanced driving dynamics. They are available for the Mercedes S-Class coupe with diameters ranging from 18 to 22 inches.

At the Geneva Motor Show 2019, the new high-performance coupe is on display with two different wheel designs: One side of the supercar for the first time presents the new BRABUS Monoblock F "BLACK PLATINUM Special Edition" rims manufactured using hi-tech forging technology. As the name indicates, the cross-spoke design sports a high-gloss black paint finish and a "BLACK PLATINUM" badge. In sizes 9Jx21 on the front axle and 10.5Jx21 in back, they make perfect use of the available space under the wheel arches. They are mounted with Continental, Pirelli or YOKOHAMA high-performance tires in sizes 255/35 ZR 21 at the front and 295/30 ZR 21 on the rear axle as the optimal solution.

The other side of the vehicle shows off the even larger BRABUS Monoblock G "Platinum Edition" forged wheels. It features 9Jx22 rims with 255/30 ZR 22 tires on the front axle and 10Jx22 wheels with 295/25 ZR 22 tires at the rear. All these wheels use state-of-the-art forging technology, which offers an optimal blend of maximum strength and lightweight construction.

The BRABUS lowering module, which lowers the ride height of the two-door by about 15 millimeters (.6 in) is specifically calibrated to the ultra-low-profile tires.

BRABUS fine leather – this badge on the seatbacks documents that the interior of this show car was crafted in the upholstery shop of the refinement specialist. To match the sporty character of the BRABUS 800 Coupe, the designers chose black leather sewn with utmost precision in every nook and cranny.

Red piping, white topstitching and elements with equally bright red glazing add sporty touches to the cockpit. In addition, the interior was enhanced with BRABUS RACE paddle shifters, pedals and door pins, all made of aluminum.

Scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo whose colors can change matching the ambient lighting in the interior round off the cockpit.

The BRABUS 800 Coupe is available as a complete vehicle or can be built based on any existing current Mercedes S 63 4MATIC+ Coupe.

Fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS 800 Coupe based on the Mercedes S 63 4MATIC+ Coupe: city 11.7 l/100 km, highway 7.3 l/100 km, combined: 8.9 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 203 g/km, efficiency class D.

BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de



The Mercedes-Benz V-Class with

exclusive BRABUS Business Plus interior

BRABUS has been one of the pioneers in the development of innovative, functional and stylishly integrated business and multimedia systems in cars for decades. A van such as the current Mercedes V-Class, especially with extra-long wheelbase, is naturally exceedingly suited for such equipment features due to its generous space, in this case equipped with a partition wall that separates the rear compartment from the cab.

The BRABUS Business Plus concept offers a perfect combination of comfort, communication and entertainment: four rear seats in conference arrangement, the two forward-facing seats in luxurious business specification, are just as much a given, as is internet access via LTE router with in-car WLAN and state-of-the-art infotainment technology. The BRABUS MEDIA CENTER makes it possible to integrate smartphones, tablets and notebooks via the BRABUS CLOUD available in the vehicle.

The BRABUS media player in concert with Apple TV and a Sony PlayStation 4 provides entertainment at the highest level. The monitor integrated into the partition wall and the sound system of the van reproduce the signals.

The infotainment system is controlled with two BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANELS integrated next to the multi-adjustable business seats. They also operate other functions in the interior such as, for example, the power curtains or the lights.

Naturally BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus-business.com) also delivers an exclusive ambiance in the interior of the van with the BRABUS Business Plus variant. As demonstrated on the show car at the Geneva Motor Show 2019, the company upholstery shop creates BRABUS fine leather interiors that can be tailored to the vehicle owner's personal preferences in every detail.

The exterior of the BRABUS Business van also fascinates with a sporty-elegant BRABUS bodywork design and 19-inch BRABUS Monoblock wheels.



The generously sized passenger compartment of the Mercedes V-Class offers a host of possibilities for customer-specific individualization. One option is the transformation of the versatile interior into a rolling office, which can serve as a movie theater on wheels or a moving concert hall with state-of-the-art multimedia equipment.



Business Plus is a concept by the BRABUS interior designers, IT and electronics specialists that makes the personal wishes of the customer a reality in every detail. Especially the extra-long version of the Mercedes van offers the perfect space for working in comfort on the road.



The show car for the Geneva Motor Show 2019 features two multi-adjustable forward-facing luxury business seats in the rear compartment, which in this case has a partition wall behind the cab. For maximum comfort, they are equipped not only with seat heating and climate control, but also offer a massage function.



Across from them are another two comfortable seats that likewise can be heated and climate-controlled. In between is an equally fitting and practical center console. It offers additional stowage options and a strongbox invisible from the outside. It opens electrically only after entering a code on the BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANEL integrated into the top. In addition, the console is fitted with two cup holders that keep drinks hot or cold as desired, and USB ports for charging a tablet or a smartphone, for example.



Black curtains that open or close at the touch of a button shield the passengers from the outside world. A starry sky headliner fitted with hundreds of fiber optics in concert with the exquisite BRABUS fine leather interior appointments in the rear ensures an extravagant ambiance. Gimbaled LED reading lights for each seat were likewise stylishly integrated into the headliner.



The van at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 is equipped with a combination of porcelain white and black leather, to which the BRABUS upholstery shop applied square quilting and perforations with pinpoint precision. Black piping and trim add further attractive touches.



However, the exclusive interior consummately finished in every detail not only looks attractive, it also offers a host of functional and fascinating features. A 21.5-inch LED display integrated into the partition wall to the cab can plays all the contents of the BRABUS Media Center, Apple TV or PlayStation. Three round gauges inform the occupants about the time, outside temperature and vehicle speed.



Two BRABUS TOUCH CONTROL PANELS, one within easy reach of each of the two forward-facing seats, controls the various on-board comfort features. There also is a hot and cold cup holder and a USB port for each seat.



As the Business Plus label indicates, the focus of this specification is on the integration of state-of-the-art communications equipment. It allows the passengers on board to be connected to the entire world and thereby enables them to do their work or handle their business in maximum comfort while on the road or hold conferences in a pleasant ambiance shielded from the surroundings.



A tablet PC allows accessing the wide range of media offerings provided by a Sony PlayStation 4, Apple TV, the BRABUS MEDIA CENTER or from the internet via LTE high-speed router. Of course, the passengers can also connect to the internet with their own smartphones, tablets and notebooks via the on-board WLAN network.

An office on wheels with exclusive ambiance and state-of-the-art communication technology!

The bodywork of the BRABUS Business Plus van based on the current Mercedes-Benz W 447 model series was also stylishly refined. The BRABUS aerodynamic-enhancement components are manufactured from PUR in OEM quality, which guarantees precise fit and easy paintability.



To give the V-Class an even more distinctive front, the BRABUS designers developed a front spoiler for the vehicles equipped ex-factory with AMG Line styling. Its two parts mount to the right and left side of the bumper. Their sophisticated shape help the two aerodynamic-enhancement components to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds, which further optimizes the handling stability. In addition, the front of the van was given a sportier appearance with surrounds for the side air intakes fitted with LED side markers.



The one-piece BRABUS attachment component for the rear fascia features four tailor-made cutouts and provides the perfect backdrop for the four tailpipes of the BRABUS stainless-steel sport exhaust system. The diffuser-look center section lends the van a decidedly athletic rear appearance.



The thrilling BRABUS look of course also includes BRABUS Monoblock alloys custom-developed for the V-Class. They come in four different designs and with a diameter of 18 or 19 inches. The show car In Geneva is fitted with size 8.5Jx19 wheels of the two wheel models BRABUS Monoblock R with ten pairs of dimensionally offset spokes and BRABUS Monoblock T styling with five double-spokes. The optimal high-performance tires of size 255/40 ZR 19 front and back are supplied by technology partners Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA.



To put more emphasis on the dynamic appearance, the BRABUS suspension engineers developed special sport springs calibrated to the production shocks. They lower the ride height of the V-Class by between about 15 and 25 millimeters (0.6 to 1.0 inches) depending on the model.



BRABUS chose a Mercedes V 250 d with extra-long wheelbase as the base vehicle for the presentation of the BRABUS Business Plus concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. For this engine, BRABUS offers the BRABUS PowerXtra D4 performance upgrade. This performance kit comprises a plug-and-play control module that boosts the output of the four-cylinder common-rail turbodiesel engine by 33 kW / 45 hp (44 bhp) and bumps peak torque by 70 Nm (52 lb-ft).



With 510 Nm on tap between 1,400 and 2,400 rpm, the tuned diesel engine offers superior pulling power, which lets the business van master every driving situation effortlessly. The peak output jumps from stock 140 kW / 190 hp to 173 kW / 235 hp (188 to 232 bhp). As a result, the van accelerates from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 8.8. seconds and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph).



All BRABUS components and conversions come with the three-year or 100,000-kilometer / 62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013). BRABUS recommends Motul high-performance lubricants.



The BRABUS Business Plus van based on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class (W447) can be ordered as a complete vehicle. As an alternative, BRABUS is also able to convert customer vehicles. The website www.brabus-business.com was established specifically for this field of automotive refinement.



Fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS Business Plus based on the Mercedes V 250 d: city 6.9 l/100 km, highway 5.5 l/100 km, combined: 6.0 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 158 g/km, efficiency class A.



BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de



BRABUS 850 4x4 Coupe

Zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h

The world’s most powerful and fastest SUV coupe with 625 kW / 850 hp and 1,450 Nm peak torque

The Mercedes GLE 63 4MATIC is the perfect basis, which the engineers and designers of BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, Internet www.brabus.com) turn into the world’s most powerful and fastest SUV coupe.

The BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4 Coupe is powered by a turbocharged V-8 with a displacement increase to six liters (361 cu in). With a rated output of 625 kW / 850 hp (838 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,450 Nm (1,069 lb-ft), the supercar accelerates from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 320 km/h (200 mph).

Aerodynamic-enhancement components made from naked carbon and tailor-made BRABUS wheels including 23-inch king-sized rims lend the fastback SUV an especially exclusive appearance.

BRABUS fine leather interiors created from the finest leather and Alcantara in any desired color are available for customizing the cockpit.

The BRABUS 850 6.0 twin-turbo increased-displacement engine turns the GLE 63 Coupe and of course its brethren sporting the standard five-door body style into a high-performance vehicle in a class of its own.

To increase the displacement of the eight-cylinder engine from standard 5,461 cc to 5,912 cc (333 to 361 cu in), BRABUS bores out the cylinders to 99 millimeters (4.0 in) and installs correspondingly larger forged pistons. A special billet crankshaft with a stroke of 96 mm (3.8 in) instead of the standard 90.5 millimeters (3.6 in) and similarly forged longer connecting rods round off the displacement increase. In addition, both cylinder heads of the V-8 are optimized for mixture flow.

The BRABUS 850 intake module designed specifically for the BRABUS increased-displacement engine immediately stands out when the hood is popped. It is made from carbon, and includes a new air filter box with enlarged intake cross-section. A sophisticated air duct integrated into the hood supplies it with cooling air.

Other equally fundamental components of the high-performance engine on the other hand are hidden deep down in the engine bay: The two production turbos are replaced with special turbochargers with larger compressor units and modified exhaust manifolds. To lower the charge air temperature further, the intake and charge-air pipes are insulated with "Gold Heat Reflection" sheathing that immediately catches the eye.

This engine conversion also includes larger down pipes with a diameter of 75 millimeters (3.0 in) and a newly designed exhaust system. In concert with metal catalysts, the BRABUS stainless-steel exhaust system with controlled exhaust flaps optimizes the power delivery. This exhaust also offers active sound management controlled from the driver’s seat: The exhaust note can be alternated between a throaty V-8 sound in “Sport” mode and a subtle whisper in “Coming Home” mode.

The BRABUS engine and electronics engineers used their tremendous knowledge to ensure the optimal interaction of these high-performance components in extensive tests on the road and on test benches. This ensures not only maximum power, but also exemplary clean emissions and flawless durability. BRABUS vouches for this with the model three-year or 100,000-kilometer/62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty (see BRABUS Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013). BRABUS recommends high-performance lubricants from MOTUL.

This vastly elaborate design is reflected in outstanding performance: The rated power output of 625 kW / 850 hp (839 bhp) at a low 5,400 rpm and the gigantic peak torque of 1,450 Nm (1,069 lb-ft) between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm are both reference values in this category of vehicles.

The performance of the BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4 Coupe is correspondingly outstanding: The SUV weighing more than 2,350 kilograms (5,180 pounds) accelerates from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds. Tire limitations necessitate restricting the top speed electronically to 320 km/h (200 mph).

Thrilling looks and optimal aerodynamic function: The BRABUS designers developed bodywork components made from the hi-tech material carbon for the GLE 63 Coupe, which on the show car at the Geneva Auto Show 2018 received a matte racing-look finish. The front spoiler lip, which attaches to the lower section of the bumper, lends the SUV an even more distinctive face. What is more: Its sophisticated shape minimizes front-axle lift at high speeds for further optimized handling stability. The air intakes at the sides of the front bumper feature tailor-made air deflectors to give the vehicle an even sportier profile and direct the airflow to the intakes in the side of the vehicle, which are equipped with integrated LED side markers.

For the rear bumper, BRABUS developed carbon trim for the side air outlets and a new diffuser insert, which provides the perfect backdrop for the two visual identifying features of the BRABUS high-performance exhaust system. The ceramic-coated designer tailpipes marked with the BRABUS logo fill out the cutouts to the left and right of the diffuser completely. The BRABUS roof spoiler rounds off the aerodynamic-enhancement concept for the coupe. In addition, all chrome parts of the bodywork were painted in the vehicle color.

BRABUS alloy wheels for the GLE 63 are available in various designs and with diameters of 21, 22 and 23 inches. The show car in Geneva sits on BRABUS Monoblock Y "PLATINUM EDITION" hi-tech forged wheels in the combination 10Jx23 at the front and 12Jx23 on the rear axle. Delicate double-spokes extend all the way to the outer flange and form nine “Ys.” The combination of shiny black paint finish and red undercuts at the outer flange give this design a markedly sporty touch. Thanks to state-of-the-art manufacturing technology, they also offer an unrivaled combination of lightweight construction and strength. The matching high-performance tires of sizes 295/35 R 23 and 335/30 R 23 were custom-developed for BRABUS by technology partner Continental.

A special BRABUS control module for the AIRMATIC air suspension lowers the ride height of the high-performance SUV by about 35 millimeters (1.4 in). This gives the all-wheel-drive car not only a more exciting appearance, but also enhances driving dynamics further by lowering the center of gravity.

BRABUS enjoys a global reputation for excellence in the field of interior design as well. The company upholstery shop creates BRABUS fine leather interiors for the BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4 Coupe, every detail tailored to the owner’s preferences. The finest BRABUS Mastik, an especially and breathable type of leather, and Alcantara in any desired color are transformed by hand into high-end interiors from the dashboard and seats to the door panels and the headliner. The BRABUS interior carbon and wood trim sets also offer a maximum variety of colors and surface finishes.

A typical example of the masterful quality of this work is the exclusive interior of the BRABUS supercar at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The black leather is contrasted with red seams and piping. The BRABUS 850 embroidery in the same color on the head restraints indicates the tremendous engine power.

A wide range of custom accessories for the interior rounds off the product range. The lineup includes aluminum door lock pins, pedals and BRABUS RACE paddle shifters, as well as stainless scuff plates with illuminated BRABUS logo, whose color precisely matches the standard ambient lighting of the interior.

The BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4 Coupe can be ordered as a complete car, and is also available with the SUV body style. Alternatively, BRABUS can convert any GLE 63 to this specification all at once or in stages.

Fuel economy, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS 850 6.0 Biturbo 4x4 Coupe based on the Mercedes GLE 63: city 15.8 l/100 km, highway 9.7 l/100 km, combined: 11.9 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 278 g/km, efficiency class F.

BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de



Aerodynamics, wheels, suspension, engine tuning, interior:

BRABUS refines the 2019 Mercedes A-Class

Exclusive, individual and sporty: These three attributes arguably best describe the extensive BRABUS enhancement program for the refreshed Mercedes A-Class of the 2019 model year.

Attractive aerodynamic-enhancement components in OEM quality, in concert with BRABUS Monoblock wheels with diameters of up to 20 inches, lend the compact car an even more distinctive outfit.

The BRABUS PowerXtra B 25 S performance upgrade bumps the output of the A 250 gasoline model to 199 kW / 270 hp (267 bhp) and the torque to 430 Nm (317 lb-ft), enough to accelerate the compact athlete from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.9 seconds.

Another specialty of BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, Internet www.brabus.com) is individual interior design, culminating in a BRABUS fine leather interior crafted from the finest leather and Alcantara, every inch of it tailored perfectly to the customer’s preferences.

Always on board: the one-of-a-kind three-year or 100,000-km/62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013).

The new range of BRABUS aerodynamic-enhancement components, which in a first step is available for the new A-Class models with AMG Line design, is characterized by sporty elegance. All components are manufactured in OEM quality from high-grade PUR material.

The two-piece BRABUS front spoiler is designed to bolt to the lower section of the production fascia. The flaps with raised sides play their part in further reducing front-axle lift at high speeds. The two BRABUS elements attached above the two horizontal braces are shaped to direct the airstream optimally to the side air intakes in the fascia.

The BRABUS airfoil on the roof ensures an optimal aerodynamic balance and an even more thrilling appearance from the rear. In addition, BRABUS offers a diffuser-look insert for the rear fascia. Tailor-made cutouts provide the perfect backdrop for the two BRABUS exhaust tips with hallmark styling on either side. Their stainless/carbon design makes them an extravagant visual treat.

BRABUS Monoblock alloy wheels increase the fascination exuded by the new A-Class and give the car even more agile handling. To this end, the BRABUS suspension engineers and test drivers developed tailor-made tire/wheel combinations with diameters of 17, 18, 19 and 20 inches. There are also exclusive BRABUS complete wheel with M+S tires for winter driving.

The largest available option for the Mercedes compact class features BRABUS 8.5Jx20 wheels in the three distinctive designs Monoblock F, R and T. BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA supply the matching high-performance tires of size 235/30 R 20 for all four corners.

BRABUS offers the world’s most extensive engine tuning program for Mercedes-Benz automobiles. The top priority of all engine developments is creating a perfect mix of high performance, outstanding ride quality, exemplary eco-friendliness and durability beyond reproach. BRABUS recommends MOTUL high-performance lubricants.

The first performance upgrade from Bottrop for the refreshed A-Class is the BRABUS PowerXtra B 25 S performance kit, which boosts the output of the four-cylinder turbo engine of the A 250 by 34 kW / 46 hp (46 bhp) and increases the torque by 80 Nm (59 lb-ft). The modification comprises larger ducting to the air box, and the BRABUS PowerXtra module, which provides the engine control unit with reprogrammed mapping for controlling the injection and ignition. It also reconfigures the boost pressure control.

A new output of 199 kW / 270 hp (267 bhp), up from a stock 165 kW / 224 hp (221 bhp), and a peak torque increased from 350 to 430 Nm (258 to 317 lb-ft) optimize the driving dynamics and the driving fun. A sprint time of just 5.9 seconds from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) makes the BRABUS-tuned A-Class gasoline model one of the sportiest representatives of its class. The BRABUS PowerXtra B 25 S performance upgrade is available for all current A 250 models with front-wheel drive or 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

BRABUS PowerXtra options for the turbodiesel models of the revised A-Class are in the development phase.

The all-stainless BRABUS sport exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust flaps is the perfect complement to the performance upgrade. This exhaust offers drivers of a Mercedes A 250 of the latest generation a wide range of exhaust notes from decidedly subtle to thrillingly sporty. It either can remain visually discreet, because it is invisible as on the production car, or be combined with the BRABUS diffuser and the four characteristic stainless /carbon exhaust tips.

Of course, BRABUS also offers a host of refinement options for the interior of the refreshed Mercedes A-Class. The product range includes stainless-steel scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo, BRABUS aluminum pedals and high-quality velour floor mats with BRABUS logo.

The company upholstery shop fulfills special requests for the interior with a BRABUS fine leather interior. To this end, the upholsterers process especially soft and yet particularly durable BRABUS Mastik leather and fine Alcantara with great love of detail. There are endless choices with regard to the color and design of the upholstery and the extent of the work: The spectrum ranges from a completion of the production leather appointments to an exclusive BRABUS all-leather interior.

BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de



BRABUS Classic offers a wide range of authentically restored Mercedes-Benz vintage cars with two-year warranty and Classic Data value appraisal grade of "A" plus complementary evaluation



For more than four decades, BRABUS has been devoted to Mercedes-Benz vehicles, working to the highest standards. The BRABUS Classic Division has now been in existence for ten years. It specializes in restoring vintage cars from the Swabian automaker.

A particular specialty: the BRABUS Classic 6-Star Restoration. It involves rebuilding Mercedes-Benz vintage cars from the ground up, absolutely true to the original by the hands of masters and with great love of detail. This process can take up to 6,000 hours of labor and uses countless new parts.

BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) vouches for the outstanding quality of these perfectly restored classics not only with the exclusive "BRABUS Classic 6-Star Certified High-Quality Restoration" label: These vehicles also come with the one-of-a-kind two-year BRABUS Classic Warranty with unlimited miles.

Classic Data, Germany's leading expert organization for vintage cars, rates each one of these vehicles once the BRABUS Classic 6-Star Restoration is complete. Due to the unrivaled quality and authenticity of the work, Classic Data has given every Mercedes-Benz vintage car rebuilt in the Manufaktur in Bottrop to date a grade of "A" for their condition and added "new car character" to each of these expert opinions.

In addition, numerous victories at Concours d’Elégance competitions as part of leading international vintage car events substantiate the outstanding quality of all the work.

BRABUS Classic not only offers a wide selection of immediately available Mercedes-Benz vintage cars in the highest BRABUS Classic 6-Star quality, but also restores vehicles for clients.

The classics for sale are especially rare treasures such as 300 SL Gullwings and Roadsters as well as 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolets and Coupes of the W 111 model series. There is a particularly large selection of immediately available 280 SL "Pagoda" Roadsters in different color combinations.

Every BRABUS Classic 6-Star vintage car was rebuilt to precisely the same specifications as it was once delivered in as a new vehicle by Mercedes-Benz. This not only applies to the exterior color and the upholstery, but also to the distinction of matching numbers, which means that the production number of the installed engine is exactly the one that was entered on the data card back when this vehicle was built.

The vehicles that have already been restored and are available for immediate sale can be found on the internet at www.brabus.com/cars4sale/classic.

At the Geneva Motor Show 2019, BRABUS Classic presents three of these lovingly restored Mercedes-Benz vintage cars. The lineup ranges from a silver 300 SL Gullwing and a green metallic Mercedes 280 SL of the W 113 "Pagoda" model series to the blue metallic 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet of the W 111 model series.



Home of the vintage car division at the headquarters of BRABUS Group in Bottrop is the BRABUS Plant 4 constructed in 2014. The facilities offer about 2,000 square meters of usable space and include a prestigious showroom and a modern workshop for restoration work and servicing.

“With our Plant 4 directly on Brabus-Allee, we have expanded the capacity of our Classic Division many times over to satisfy the global demand for our restorations," explains BRABUS CEO Constantin Buschmann. "In the showroom of this modern Manufaktur, we offer lovers of precious vintage cars a wide range of outstanding automotive gems that have undergone a BRABUS Classic 6-Star Restoration and are immediately available. In addition, our discriminating clientele can personally see the precision and love our specialists devote to each car.”



The starting point for the rebirth of a classic Mercedes as part of a BRABUS 6-Star Restoration is always the disassembly of the original car down to the last nut and bolt. In the process, all parts are inspected and cataloged, unserviceable components are discarded and components that are suitable for reconditioning, such as chrome parts, are replated and returned to mint condition by the best specialists in the business.



The buyer of a vintage car restored by BRABUS Classic can rest assured that each detail is treated with loving care. To this end, BRABUS Classic invests between 1,500 and 6,000 hours of labor, depending on the vehicle in question.

All paint is removed from the body shell, which is then reconditioned by experienced master bodywork specialists and given a catalytic dip primer coating. Comprehensive corrosion protection using cutting-edge paint protection technologies is also part of the scope of the restoration as is a perfect paint job in the original color.

While work on the body is going on, the engine is completely disassembled in the BRABUS hi-tech engine shop and all parts are measured. The rebuilding process includes grinding and honing the cylinders as well as overhauling the cylinder head and the crankshaft assembly. The BRABUS technicians use that same precision in overhauling the drivetrain, including the transmission, driveshaft and differential.

Special Classic lubricants supplied by technology partner MOTUL ensure maximum reliability in everyday driving.



The BRABUS Classic specialists also accept no compromises with regard to the suspension and brakes: They replace all components with new parts and thus deliver optimal active safety.

The company upholstery shop creates interior appointments that are absolutely true to the original. It exclusively uses leathers, fabrics and carpeting of precisely the same color and quality as once used ex-factory in series production. Of course, all BRABUS Classic interiors are finished true to the original and with consummate perfection in every detail. The soft tops for the open-top Mercedes-Benz models are also manufactured in all the classic colors with the same high quality.

The BRABUS ornamental carpenters specialize in reconditioning all wood components in the cockpit and in creating completely new ones from the same type of wood.

After work in the various departments is complete, the Mercedes classic is rebuilt with utmost precision in the BRABUS Classic Manufaktur. Of course, not only are all mechanical wear parts replaced in the process, but also all seals and gaskets as well as the vehicle's electrical system.

Before the vehicle is delivered to the customer, depending on the destination in a closed truck as a VIP transport or by airfreight, each vehicle is subjected to extensive functional testing as well as safety and quality checks.

BRABUS underscores the perfect execution of all work with a warranty that is unique in the entire vintage car sector: The automotive Mercedes classics, which were restored from the ground up, are sold with the exemplary two-year BRABUS Classic Warranty with unlimited miles.

In addition, buyers of a BRABUS Classic 6-Star vintage car receive an elaborately produced photo album of their own vehicle. It documents the various restoration steps in detail. What is more: The content also includes an extravagant photo shoot of the finished gem in the own BRABUS studio.

The manufacturer also recognizes the quality of the work. BRABUS Classic is an official Mercedes-Benz ClassicPartner.

Leading vintage car shows and associations also repeatedly honor the quality of the Mercedes-Benz classics rebuilt in Bottrop. The vehicles completely restored by BRABUS Classic have already garnered a host of awards at renowned Concours d’Elégance competitions. These include "Best of Show" awards from S.I.H.A. or at the Emirates Classic Festival Dubai. A BRABUS Classic 6-Star Mercedes 600 Pullman was honored as the best sedan of the show at the Concours d’Elégance of organizer S.I.H.A. at the TECHNO-CLASSICA 2017 for its outstanding authenticity and flawless workmanship.

Classic Data, Germany's leading expert organization for vintage cars, rates each one of these vehicles rebuilt by BRABUS Classic once the restoration is complete. Without exception, each of these 6-star vehicles was given a grade of "A" for its condition and was attested "new car character" in addition.

The verdict by the Classic Data experts confirms the outstanding quality of the BRABUS Classic 6-Star Restorations, here citing the example of a Mercedes 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet: “At the time of my inspection, the vehicle was in a restored condition equivalent to as-new. All major components were restored perfectly so that no signs of use are discernible. Old parts that could not be restored to mint condition were replaced with new parts. The powertrain was given a general overhaul and corresponds to new. The body is in perfect visual condition. The gaps are equal to or better than new. In conclusion, it is my expert opinion that this vehicle was restored in BRABUS hallmark fashion so perfectly that the original as-new condition was even surpassed. This is evident in the lovingly carried out detail work such as, e.g. the reproduction of the interior appointments, the perfect gaps etc., which in the ‘70s were not realized to this extent in series production. The asking price reflects the nature and scope of the restoration as well as the overall condition.”

Full service by BRABUS Classic does not end with the purchase or the restoration. The company also offers the entire range of services from oil changes and professional inspections to complete reconditioning. The motto for the proud owners: take a seat, start the engine and experience driving fun in its purest form!

A continually updated list of currently available BRABUS Classic vehicles can be found online at www.brabus.com/cars4sale/classic.

BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de



The BRABUS Shadow 500

Positioned at the very top of the 30ft sports-weekender market, The BRABUS Shadow 500 is a beautifully well-designed and captivating ‘thrill-seeker’; a boat with mesmerizing performance on the one hand, yet with comfortable, day-long cruising capability and luxurious refinement on the other.

This boat is a dual-personality 28ft powerhouse, with 50 knots+ performance, insane acceleration time and massive torque available from a combined 500hp of Mercury Marine’s latest, dual XS Pro V8 FourStroke engines.

For every kind of customer, with individual needs, it offers both practical, versatile spaces, with plenty of creature-comforts for lazy weekends with friends and family, with the added adrenalin rush of knowing there’s a pair of powerful, lightweight, V8 Mercury Marine engines attached to the back and waiting to be unleashed at a moment’s notice!

A bold and confident design with unmistakable good looks

Attractive, angular lines with a long, low-centre-of-gravity hull matched with functional and versatile layout options for enjoying life to the full

Sophisticated and stylish luxury throughout

Sumptuous, superior surroundings using only the best equipment, latest technology and bespoke materials available, each boat assembled with a hand-built fit & finish throughout.

An exceptionally quick, ‘go anywhere’ driver’s boat

Blindingly quick acceleration times, vice-like grip & handling, with a ‘kick in the back’ feeling, even from 40 knots fully loaded with eight people on board.

Axopar/BRABUS Marine shared-platform thinking

Underpinned by the successful Axopar 28 T-Top hull, with further optimised hydro-dynamics and carbon-fibre reinforcing for even better overall performance and handling

A ‘best of both world’s’ scenario, you could say. The BRABUS Shadow 500 is unique within this size range, and something that customers will find hard to replicate anywhere else.

Summarised perfectly by BRABUS Group CEO, Constantin Buschmann, when he said: “Thanks to an outstanding initial customer reaction to our first project together with Axopar, namely the BRABUS Shadow 800 Limited Edition ‘1 of 20’, we are pleased to further increase the range, by way of the all new BRABUS Shadow 500, now available in two exclusive versions - The BRABUS Shadow 500, and the even more ultra-exclusive, BRABUS Shadow 500 BLACK OPS Limited Edition ‘1 of 28.’

The BRABUS Shadow 500 is priced at 159,500 Euros, inclusive of engines, but exclusive of VAT, and is available in three solid gelcoat colours, including Platinum Grey, White Grey (available May 2019) and Light Blue (available from Sept 2019) and there are two seat fabric / sunpad colours to choose from including Red and Macademia.

BRABUS 500 „Shadow OPS“ Limited Edition „1 of 28“

Hand-painted in the now iconic launch colour scheme of Gunmetal-Grey, each example forms part of a strictly Limited Edition of 28 boats for the global market. Each priced at 209,500 Euros inclusive of engines, but exclusive of VAT.

Describing the ‘no-compromise’ philosophy and higher price tag associated with the BRABUS Shadow 500 BLACK OPS Limited-Edition, Jan-Erik Viitala from BRABUS Marine, says: “Fairing, painting and polishing the Limited Edition version to the quality we require is a highly labour-intensive, skilful and painstaking process with no automation process involved that can take up to six weeks until we get the required finish we require.

“In the time it takes for us to prepare the hand-painted, superior gloss paint finish on just one BRABUS Shadow 500 BLACK OPS Limited-Edition ‘1 of 28’, we could have completed construction of thirty Axopar 28’s in the same amount of time!”

Examples of the shared marine / automotive engineering approach that BRABUS and Axopar Boats pioneered so successfully last year include carbon-fibre reinforcement on the back of the transom and aft stringer sections, for example, and carbon-fibre parts on the dashboard and seat trims, all made in-house and supplied directly to the boat factory from the BRABUS headquarters in Germany.

All BRABUS Shadow 500 models feature the newest marine technology available, like the ISM (intelligent steering module) with integrated trim-tab, bow-thruster and audio controls, ‘black-ti’ Titanium coatings on small items such as hinges, latches are examples of the meticulous engineering principles that signify a BRABUS Shadow 500 product.

Strong collaboration and two-way working relationships with key technology suppliers means the BRABUS Shadow range will always be the first to receive latest advances and driver aids to improve the boating experience.

Standard navigational equipment includes a single 12-inch Garmin GPSMAP 8412 Touch Chart Plotter, but this can be upgraded to a dual screen installation, with carbon-fibre instrument panel. The BRABUS logo can be seen at the back of the screen once the system is switched on.

The package includes a RADOM Garmin Radar 18HD+ in black, onboard connectivity via a Scout Sea-Hub with WiFi / 3G / USB Mobile Router and each Shadow 500 owner will receive a Garmin Quatix5 Sapphire GPS Smartwatch as part of the extended package.

The World Premiere example we see today, has the T-Top shaded cockpit with optional Wet Bar package with integrated electric grill, wash-hand basin and top-loading fridge.

Boats can be optioned either with a full Open aft deck, or Day-Cruiser Aft-Cabin accommodation package, with the interior treatment completely re-mastered by interior experts at BRABUS, including illuminated aluminium plates on the entrance threshold, ambient LED lighting, including reading lights and floor lights, quilted leather carpet on the floor, large mirror on the rear wall, an Alcantara pocket-sprung mattress on the bed and wide use of cool-grey BRABUS Fine Leather®, with red contrast stitching, on roof-panels, side-bolsters and aft wall panels.

Walk-around side decks enable access to all areas, including a separate foredeck L-shaped seating/breakfast area, with removable table and sundeck mattresses and (if optioned) a large, cushioned sun-pad on the roof of the Day Cruiser Aft-Cabin.

Supplied as standard on every Shadow 500 version, a fully enclosed, electric-flush toilet compartment upholstered throughout with BRABUS Fine Leather®, has a wash-hand sink and faucet, and large mirror on the rear wall.

Inside the central cockpit there’s plenty of space to relax, unwind and dine together by way of six comfortable forward-facing seats in two rows, with the front row seats able to swivel, so that everyone can sit and face each other around a table of much larger dimensions than one would normally expect to see on a 30ft day-boat.

Brief examples from the BRABUS Shadow 500 equipment list included as standard:

· Bathroom in exclusive cool-grey & black colour scheme

· Electric flush toilet with septic holding tank

· Sink & Faucet with 40L fresh water tank

· Esthec composite decking in platinum/black

· Foredeck L-seating / hull colour-coordinated removable table / sundeck mattress

· Leather steering wheel with tilt function and embossed B® logotype

· Shower on aft deck

· Sun shade on foredeck with removable carbon-fibre support rods (for stationary use only).

· Enclosed canopy with separate sprayhood in red + complete set of harbour covers.

· Intelligent steering module (ISM) with integrated trim-tab, bow thruster and audio controls

· Illumination package incl 2x underwater lights, 14x LED deck lights, fiber optics in floor

· Side-Power SE40 bow thrusters

· Electric trim tabs

· Marinco remote-controlled search light

· Dual Mercury Marine XS Pro V8 FourStroke 250hp engines

· Vessel View 703 GPS helm unit + Vessel View mobile

· Active Trim & TDS Theft Deterrent Immobiliser

· 12” single Garmin GPSMAP 8412 touch chart plotter

· Bluetooth Entertainment System BB-100

· 6 x 6” speakers and 2CH Amplifier

Extended optional packages in Euros ex VAT:

T-Top Roof

5,500

Targa Arch

1,340

Wet Bar Package Package

5,500

Day Cruiser Aft-Cabin Package

8,900

Extended Navigation Package*

5,900

Extended Audio Package

2,300

Electric windlass + Remote Control

5,500

* Only with T-Top Roof or Targa Arch

Main Specification:

Length Overall (excludes engines)

9.18m (30ft 1 inch)

Beam

2.95m (9ft 8 inch)

Draft to Props

0.80m (2ft 8 inch)

Weight (excludes engines)

1,840kg / 4,056lbs

Fuel Capacity

74 gal / 280L

Construction

GRP with carbon-fibre

Classification

B-Offshore / C-Coastal

Cockpit Seats

6 Seats

Max Speed Range

50 Knots+

Outboard engines

2x Mercury Marine ProXS V8 250hp

Hull

Twin-stepped 20° narrow-entry, deep-V

Accommodation / Berths*

*Only with Day-Cruiser Aft-Cabin Option

2 persons



Additional notes for editors:

BRABUS Marine – The new luxury boat brand

BRABUS Marine is a new cutting-edge alliance between Axopar Boats and high-performance, luxury supercar producer, BRABUS Group, focusing on premium products for global markets and ambitious customers - and with a strong drive to become one of the world’s most iconic, Top 10 luxury boat building brands in the future.

Automotive shared platform thinking. One Platform two brands.

Axopar Boats and BRABUS Marine share the same level of commitment and the same passion and dedication required to create game-changing products, for entirely different segments of the marine market. Premium boats from Axopar will always form the basis and the underpinnings of any future BRABUS Marine ultra-luxurious products.

Utilizing the logical philosophy of sharing the same core design principles and development platform for two distinct boat brands makes financial and commercial sense.

Next generation BRABUS Marine and Axopar Boats will be jointly developed and built utilizing BRABUS’ significant automotive industry experience fused together with Axopar Boat’s significant marine experience.

Combining the two areas of expertise will bring about innovative solutions and original-thinking that will define the DNA behind every BRABUS Marine product.

Shared development and engineering = Scandinavian design with German technology

Higher development and material costs, upgraded onboard technology and the physically longer time it takes to build a Shadow product, means production is a significantly lengthier and more painstaking process compared to a ‘normal’ production-line procedure.

Production now takes place in a new, dedicated, purpose-built factory that sits alongside, but remains completely separate, from where standard Axopar production takes place.

Inside its impressive glass façade, parts sourcing, materials assembly, final fit-out, painting and overall quality-control is handled within a spotlessly clean, temperature-controlled environment.

Highest quality paint finishing, luxuriously crafted interior & exterior decks, with details such as ‘black-ti’ real Titanium coatings on small items such as deck cleats and cup-holders are examples of the obsessive attention to detail that signifies a BRABUS Marine product.

www.brabusmarine.com

For further information contact:

Jan-Erik Viitala

Axopar Boats / BRABUS Marine Tel:+358 400 668765

Email: janne.viitala@axopar.fi

Mikael Strand, Business Unit Director

BRABUS Marine Tel: +358 50 318 1044

Email: mikael.strand@axopar.fi

Noel McAvennie, Marketing & Communications

Axopar Boats / BRABUS Marine

Tel: +358 4455 14601 Email: noel.mcavennie@axopar.fi

For Axopar and BRABUS Shadow Press Enquires:

Broad Reach Communications Ltd

Adam Fiander Tel: +44 7703 598 903 or Mike Wills +44 7884 075 439

Email: adam@broadreachcomms.co.uk or mike@broadreachcomms.co.uk

For BRABUS Group Press Enquiries:

Sven Gramm, Director Communications and Advertising

Phone: +49(0)2041/777-444

Email: sven.gramm@brabus.com

www.brabus.com

To download design renders and pictures of our boats:

https://brabusmarine.com/brabus-marine-media



BRABUS

Since 1977: more than 40 years of automotive masterpieces

High-end supercars, custom automotive refinement, exclusive lifestyle and 6-star restorations for

Mercedes-Benz classics

High-end supercars, custom automotive refinement, exclusive lifestyle and 6-star restorations for Mercedes-Benz classics are the domain of BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, Internet www.brabus.com).

In 2017, BRABUS celebrated its 40th anniversary and thus four decades filled with automotive masterworks and luxurious treasures.

The world-renowned tuner and car manufacturer offers custom options to satisfy every wish. The BRABUS product lineup ranges from powerful tuned engines and elegantly styled aerodynamic-enhancement kits to high-quality alloy wheels, dynamic yet comfortable sport suspensions and exquisitely luxurious interiors handcrafted to perfection.

BRABUS uses the most exacting standards for the development and testing of its tuning parts – and stands behind them 100 percent: All BRABUS components – including all performance kits and increased-displacement engines – are covered by the unique three-year or 100,000-kilometer/62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty for (see BRABUS Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013).

BRABUS is also one of the world’s most exclusive automakers. With approval by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority in Flensburg, the company builds such thrilling high-performance vehicles as, for example, the BRABUS 900 supercars based on the Mercedes-Benz models of the G- and S-Class. They have a power output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and in part reach speeds in excess of 350 km/h (217 mph).

BRABUS was founded by Bodo Buschmann in 1977 and over the past four decades has grown into the world’s largest independent automotive tuner with a workforce of about 450 employees in Germany and 2,500 employees around the world. After the death of the company founder in April 2018, his son Constantin Buschmann took over the management of BRABUS GROUP as CEO.

BRABUS Headquarters are located in Bottrop in the heart of the Ruhr Valley, directly adjacent to the A2 autobahn. In addition to spacious showrooms, the facility also houses the marketing and sales division, administration, the R&D department as well as the production plants of the globally operating company.

An expansion of the BRABUS production and administration building on the 150,000-square meter (1.6 million square feet) grounds on BRABUS-Allee was completed in the summer of 1999. The new BRABUS Plant 3 went into operation in early 2013. The new plant in Bottrop covers 5,000 m² (54,000 square feet) of floor space. In August 2014, the BRABUS Plant 4 followed. It offers a usable area of 2,000 m² (21,500 square feet) and houses the BRABUS Classic division. The new BRABUS Plant 5 with 2,625 m² (28,200 square feet) of floor space opened in late 2014.

BRABUS high-performance engines are developed with the help of state-of-the-art test benches in the company development center. The engine shop features the latest machines to create a level of vertical manufacturing integration that is unique in this industry. Today, there are far more than 500 modern workstations for vehicle conversions and service work in the BRABUS plant. The warehouse with a volume of 300,000 cubic meters (10.6 million cubic feet) is managed with state-of-the-art computer technology and guarantees speedy delivery of BRABUS parts to all corners of the globe.

Most testing takes place on the BRABUS test track, which features acceleration and braking tracks, sine curves, a skid pad, a certified noise-measuring track and a shake track with Belgian block cobblestone.

New products are continuously scrutinized in extensive testing programs. BRABUS places great emphasis on continuous, strict quality inspections of all its products. BRABUS is quality-certified in accordance with DIN EN ISO 9001: 2000 standards.

BRABUS also has high standards in the selection of suppliers: Only renowned OEMs such as Motul, BILSTEIN, Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA cooperate with BRABUS as technology partners. German chemical group Henkel is also a supplier of BRABUS with its brands LOCTITE and TEROSON known for their sealants and adhesives.

The high quality demands that BRABUS places on its own developments, products and services are also recognized by its peers in the automotive industry. In a joint venture with smart GmbH, BRABUS founded smart-BRABUS GmbH in 2002. In the fall of 2003, the company moved into the new 11,000 square meter (118,000 square foot) plant in Bottrop, where an exclusive accessories program for all smart models as well the top-of-the-line models for all smart model series are developed and manufactured. The brabus | automotive business unit produces small series of high-end automobiles for various vehicle manufacturers in a modern plant.

Maximum environmental compatibility is paramount for all developments. As a result, the BRABUS-tuned engines not only deliver enormous performance, but also shine with attractive consumption figures and low emissions. The BRABUS ZERO EMISSION business unit has been working on eco-friendly technologies since 2008.

BRABUS is also committed to being the “engine” of the InnovationCity Bottrop, the home of the company. The city in the heart of the Ruhr Valley won a 2011 contest held in the entire Ruhr region. The contest’s objective is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to further improve energy efficiency and implement measures of climate protection. BRABUS supports this initiative with the development of eco-friendly vehicle concepts with combustion engines, hybrid and electric powertrains.



By participating in the "ruhrvalley" initiative, which advocates new mobility concepts and innovative technologies, BRABUS demonstrates not only its competence in the automotive field, but also the tremendous expertise of the BRABUS team, which largely comes from Bottrop and the Ruhr Valley.

The BRABUS Classic division is among the top addresses worldwide for the restoration of vintage Mercedes-Benz automobiles. A unique selling point is the two-year BRABUS Classic Warranty with unlimited miles for classic vehicles rebuilt from the ground up. The leading vintage car experts organization Classic Data awarded these vehicles a grade of “A” for their condition and amended the expertise with the statement that these vintage cars represent classics with “new car character.” BRABUS Classic always has a broad range of newly rebuilt Mercedes vintage cars for immediate sale.

The BRABUS Marine division is active in an entirely different but no less fascinating field. The BRABUS 500 "Shadow OPS" Limited Edition "1 of 28" met with outstanding response at the BOOT 2019, the most important trade fair in this industry. The powerful recreational craft was fitted by BRABUS with exclusive equipment and is already the second joint production with Finnish manufacturer Axopar Boats Oy, Europe's fastest-growing manufacturer in this field. The predecessor, the BRABUS SHADOW 800 by Axopar, was built in a limited edition of just 20 boats and sold out in no time at all.

At the Geneva Motor Show 2019, BRABUS presents several world premieres such as the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR based on the current Mercedes G 63 AMG and for contrast the electrically powered BRABUS Ultimate E Shadow Edition "1 of 28". BRABUS Classic showcases three Mercedes-Benz vintage cars at the world's most important annual motor show as perfect examples of a BRABUS Classic 6-Star Restoration.

BRABUS offers its sales partners around the globe a strong partnership. In the US and Canada, BRABUS is present with its own subsidiary, BRABUS USA LP, which moved into a new, even larger tuning center in Irvine, California, in November 2010.

Since spring 2011, the company has also had a wholly owned branch in the Middle East, BRABUS Middle East LLC. As befits BRABUS, this is not just a sales office as is the case for other tuning companies, but a full-fledged tuning operation with state-of-the-art workshop, upholstery shop and logistics center. BRABUS Middle East is located in downtown Dubai. It is joined by an exclusive BRABUS showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, the most important traffic artery in the United Arab Emirates.

Since November 2017, BRABUS has also been present with a prestigious BRABUS Flagship Store in Düsseldorf, Germany, on the “Kö,” one of the world’s most famous shopping miles. The brand also maintains flagship stores in London, Los Angeles, Miami, Moscow, Beijing, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

With its partner PANG DA Automobile Trade Group, BRABUS already operates a branch in practically all Chinese cities. In addition to the first BRABUS Flagship Store, which opened in Beijing in October 2013, the Chinese sales network currently counts 45 branches all across the country.

Currently the BRABUS network of authorized dealers and service partners extends to 106 countries around the globe.

The BRABUS Design online shop at www.brabus.com constantly keeps adding new exclusive gems to its range, including high-quality clothing, watches, limited-edition model cars, and many more stylish BRABUS accessories.

BRABUS 2019. Copyright free! Please send us a copy of the printed article

or a link to your online coverage. Thank you!

Please note: Additional BRABUS information for you and your readers

is available on our website at www.brabus.com

Exclusively for journalists: The BRABUS Media Club.

For online accreditation, please visit www.brabus-mediaclub.de