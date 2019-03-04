Hide press release Show press release

World Premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2019

BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR

Back again and bolder than ever!

800 horsepower, a top speed of 240 km/h, a spectacular widebody version, 23-inch hi-tech forged wheels and exclusive interior design in top quality

Ultimate high-performance off-roader based on the G 63 AMG

BRABUS is expanding its broad range of high-performance supercars with a new highlight: The BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR celebrates its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. Based on the current Mercedes G 63 AMG, the engineers, technicians and designers of BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) developed a high-performance off-roader that impresses equally with power, design and individuality.

Nomen est omen and consequently the new BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR is powered by a four-liter eight-cylinder twin-turbo engine that produces a peak output of 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). This engine gives the off-roader performance capabilities that are absolutely exceptional for a vehicle of this category: The all-wheel-drive car sprints from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 240 km/h (149 mph).

However, the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR fascinates not only with its driving dynamics, but also with its extravagant BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version in combination with the 23-inch BRABUS "Platinum Edition" Monoblock hi-tech forged wheels.

A classy BRABUS fine leather interior lends the interior of the SUV an even more attractive ambiance.

The BRABUS power unit engineers have dedicated themselves to the tuning of Mercedes-Benz engines for decades, and BRABUS performance upgrades for the different engines of the G-Class have been around just as long. It goes without saying then that the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of the current G 63 AMG is the focus of the developers as well. Research continued after the presentation of the BRABUS 700 PowerXtra performance upgrade last year to give the turbocharged eight-cylinder even more power.

The result is the BRABUS 800 PowerXtra + tuning level. Extensive surgery on the engine peripherals was required to produce even more power: This modification involves replacing the two production turbos with two reconfigured BRABUS high-performance turbochargers, which in addition to a larger compressor unit also have a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. They produce a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar.

The electronic engine control unit was also recalibrated to match the hardware: an auxiliary control unit provides injection, boost pressure control and ignition with special mapping.

Tests on stationary engine test benches of the latest generation were run for weeks for calibration and endurance purposes in order to achieve not only outstanding power delivery, but also flawless durability. Extensive driving tests were conducted concurrently. That is why BRABUS backs also this new performance upgrade with the three-year or 100,000-kilometer / 60,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Tuning Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013). BRABUS recommends hi-tech lubricants from technology partner MOTUL for the entire powertrain.

The result of these modifications gives the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR its name: An extra 158.2 kW / 215 hp (212 bhp) translate into 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) at 6,600 rpm for the twin-turbo engine. The tuned engine produces significantly more torque: An added 150 Nm (111 lb-ft) mean a proud 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) at a low 3,600 rpm.

The driving performance is accordingly outstanding for an off-roader: The BRABUS supercar sprints from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 240 km (149 mph) due to the high vehicle weight. The nine-speed automatic transmission can optionally be shifted manually with the ergonomic BRABUS RACE aluminum paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The installation of the BRABUS stainless-steel sport exhaust system is advisable not only for the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR supercar, but also for all stock G 63 AMG models. It not only optimizes the performance, but thanks to it actively controlled exhaust flaps, it also features an integrated sound management, which allows the driver to choose between the subtle "Coming Home“ mode and the markedly sporty V8 sound in "Sport" mode. The stainless-steel exhaust also adds striking visual highlights with two tailpipes exiting in front of the rear wheels on either side.

The spectacular appearance of the cross-country vehicle matches its exceptional performance: The combination of BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version and mighty 23-inch forged wheels sets the five-door vehicle even further apart from the crowd. The fender flares at the front and rear axle add ten centimeters (4 inches) to the width of the current G-Model. In addition, their integrated LEDs illuminate the running boards between the flares as soon as a door handle is pulled or the central locking system is activated via Keyless Go by approaching the vehicle. The BRABUS logos in the fender attachments behind the front flares light up at the same time.

The wider fenders also create space for extremely large wheels and tires. BRABUS offers owners of the widebody version a broad range of tailor-made wheel/tire combinations with diameters from 20 to 23 inches.

The most exclusive option for the WIDESTAR version features 23-inch BRABUS Monoblock "Platinum Edition" forged wheels, which offer a perfect mix of lightweight construction and tremendous strength. The size 11Jx23 wheels come in four different BRABUS designs. On the show car, the German refinement specialist presents the latest variant of its popular Monoblock F cross-spoke wheel for the first time. The forged BRABUS Monoblock F "BLACK PLATINUM Special Edition" alloys are painted high-gloss black to match their name and are fitted with a "BLACK PLATINUM" badge on the outer flange. High-performance tires of size 305/35 R 23 supplied by BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli or YOKOHAMA were picked as the optimal solution.

The BRABUS bodywork modifications not only captivate with their massive flares, but also with their redesigned fascia at the front and rear, which precisely fit the WIDESTAR fenders. The front element is fitted with large air intakes to provide the engine, radiators and brakes with an optimal supply of fresh air. The auxiliary LED lights under the side air intakes add to the dynamic looks and optimize the active safety at the same time. The hood is given a striking upgrade with a carbon hood attachment featuring two integrated power bulges. The BRABUS Branding Package with illuminated BRABUS logo for the radiator grille and additional elements on the rear end and the sides of the off-roader reveal the origin of this one-of-a-kind supercar.

The BRABUS Power Beams auxiliary light unit on the roof further characterizes the striking front of the high-performance SUV. At night, two powerful LED modules improve illumination of the roadway in front of the vehicle when the high beams or headlight flashers are activated. The BRABUS roof wing gives the rear end of the vehicle even more exciting looks.

The BRABUS rear fascia with stylized skid plate creates a homogeneous transition to the WIDESTAR fenders, which like the front flares feature stylized air vents in their backs to ensure a sporty appearance. Another attractive feature is the new naked-carbon spare wheel cover with BRABUS logo. In addition, all chrome parts on the show car were painted in vehicle color and the brake calipers and the BRABUS logo in the radiator grille were matched to the color of the interior appointments with a special hue.

The cockpit can of course also be customized to suit the vehicle owner's personal preferences. To this end, the company upholstery shop creates exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior appointments at the highest level of artisan perfection. The choices of colors for the especially soft and breathable BRABUS Mastik leather and Alcantara are endless. The same is true for the many variants of noble-wood and carbon inlays, which can also be manufactured in a host of different colors and designs.

The BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 features a classy cuoio-colored BRABUS fine leather all-leather interior to contrast with the black paintwork. Black piping adds elegant highlights. The especially soft and breathable BRABUS Mastik leather in the interior features perforations and "Rising Diamond" quilting on the seat center sections applied with pinpoint precision. The BRABUS Starry Sky headliner made of black Alcantara makes the exclusive ambiance even more extravagant at night. The color of its hundreds of glass fiber optics changes in sync with the ambient lighting of the entire interior. In addition, gimbaled LED reading lights were integrated into the headliner for the rear passengers.

Further striking features in the cockpit are the BRABUS aluminum pedals and door-lock pins as well as the stainless scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo.

Fuel economy, CO 2 emissions and efficiency class: