The 2019 Lexus IS 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition adds a slightly more stealthy appearance to the sedan. The package comes with additional standard equipment, too. However, the automaker is only building 900 of them for the 2019 model year.

5 Photos

The Black Line Special Edition rides on a set of 18-inch, split-spoke wheels that have what Lexus calls a black vapor chrome finish. The gunmetal-like color also appears on the wheels for the latest LS sedan. As a tinier upgrade, the model has black mirror caps. Buyers can order the exterior in Ultra White, Obsidian black, and Atomic Silver. LED headlights come standard with this package, too.

On the inside, the Black Line Special Edition looks sporty due to its combination of black seats with red accents on the bolsters, cushion, center console, and armrests. Drivers grip a heated steering wheel with black wood trim. The package includes navigation as a standard feature, too.

The Black Line Special Edition is available on the rear-drive IS 300 for $44,800 (plus $1,025 for destination) with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 241 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and routes through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers looking for a little more traction can get the darker look for $46,850 on the all-wheel-drive model where the equipment comes with a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 producing 260 hp (194 kW) and running through a six-speed automatic.

The IS 300 F Sport Black Line Special Edition goes on sale in the United States in March.

Source: Lexus