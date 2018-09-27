Introduced with much fanfare about a year ago at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Mercedes’ hypercar recently advanced to prototype testing on closed grounds and will soon be seen on public roads. Although we will likely never find out, the F1-engined machine is claimed to be faster than the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo around the Nürburgring.

For good reason, enthusiasts are eager to know more about the car formerly known as Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. Why “formerly”? Because we have it on good authority the word “Project” has been dropped from the official name, with the production-ready car to be called Mercedes-AMG ONE (notice the all caps).

First reported by TheSuperCarBlog and then confirmed to us by a reliable source, the car’s name change was revealed recently to all of the 275 people that signed on the dotted line to claim the hypercar. Businessman Manny Khoshbin is one of the fortunate (literally and figuratively) ones to be on that exclusive list, and he’s been covering his ONE adventure on his hugely popular Instagram account.

He was invited by Mercedes-AMG to configure his future hypercar as well as check out an existing example. Seeing it up close and personal must be an incredible experience given the ONE’s amazing shape and aero details. It’s no wonder more than 1,000 people were eager to get their hands on ONE (get it?), despite the steep price tag of more than $2.7 million.

Future owners probably know the full technical specs by now, but the rest of us will have to patiently wait for all the juicy numbers. With more than 1,000 hp coming from a 1.6-liter V6 teamed up with four electric motors, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is shaping up to be an absolute rocket, created to destroy all track records.

Photos, Video: Manny Khoshbin / Instagram