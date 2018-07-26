Lamborghini has released a flurry of teasers about the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in quick succession, but the latest one was what we've been waiting for. Now, Lambo finally provides some more detail about the new supercar setting a new Nürburgring Nordschleife record by lapping the famous course in 6:44.97 to beat the Porsche 911 GT2 RS' time of 6:47.3 and the Nio EP9's run in 6:45.9.

After the brief controversy over whether the Huracán Performante lapped the Nordschleife in 6:52.01, Lambo has made sure that no one could question Aventador SVJ's time. The company hasn't released the full video yet, but the hotter Aventador had cameras inside and out, VBOX-Racelogic instrumentation, and GPS. Lamborghini test driver Marco Mapelli was behind the wheel.

Lamborghini won't fully unveil the Aventador SVJ until Monterey Car Week in late August. There are a few details available about the supercar, though. The SVJ uses the latest version of the company's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamic system that allows for vectoring the airflow around the vehicle to alter the downforce depending on the driving situation. The vehicle also makes extensive use of lightweight material to allow for a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kilograms per horsepower – versus 2.03 kg per hp for the Superveloce. This indicates the weight would be below the SV's 3,362 pounds (1,525 kg).

The Aventador SVJ features a stiffer chassis than even the Superveloce variant, and Lambo updates the all-wheel-drive system and rear-wheel steering to give the machine even better handling. It rides on custom Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and P Zero Trofeo R rubber is optional.

Lambo isn't providing precise powertrain details yet, but rumors indicate that the SVJ's V12 pushes out 759 horsepower (566 kilowatts). However, other rumors suggest the engine could have as much as 800 hp (597 kW).

Source: Lamborghini