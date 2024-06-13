Americans love their big SUVs. The spacious interiors and cavernous cargo areas give families everything they need for the chaos of everyday life. With that in mind, Ford is readying a major update for the Expedition that should freshen it up in the highly competitive market.

The company has been testing the updated three-row SUV for over a year, and all signs suggest it will debut before the end of 2024. The 2025 Expedition won’t be a full ground-up redesign, though. The three-row will get extensive interior and exterior updates while riding on the same platform and likely using the same powertrain lineup—with an update or two.

While it's tough to call this Expedition a "next-generation" model, Ford is making significant changes to the SUV for the next model year. Here’s what we know about the 2025 Expedition so far.

What Will The 2025 Ford Expedition Look Like?

2025 Ford Expedition Rendering

The three-row Ford Expedition debuted in 1997, positioned above the two-row Explorer. The company launched the fourth-generation Expedition for 2018, sharing its T3 platform with the Ford F-150 and Lincoln Navigator. The latter of which is also getting a makeover for 2025.

Spy photos have captured the refreshed SUV with very little camouflage and an exposed face, revealing an entirely new fascia with a cleaner, sleeker look. Designers are replacing the C-bracket lights with smaller units that flow into the grille. Tapered daytime running lights bookend the new headlights and extend underneath the grille.

The rear will have new taillights with updated graphics and a new bumper, while the Expedition might get a new split-opening liftgate. Other changes will include new wheel designs, unique trim choices, and probably a few new exterior colors.

What Will The Interior Look Like?

We expect the cabin to get a major styling update. It'll likely have a dash-spanning screen, similar to what Lincoln brought to the 2024 Nautilus, tucked into the dash between the A-pillars. The big screen in the Lincoln measures 48.0 inches wide.

A smaller touchscreen display will sit ahead of the larger screen, likely measuring around 13.0 inches and flanked by vertical air vents. It'll serve as the interface for Ford and Lincoln's new Digital Experience software that is also arriving on the 2025 Explorer.

2022 Ford Expedition Platinum Interior

Below that will sit a row of buttons, including the rotary shifter dial next to what appears to be the media volume knob. The new software will give the Expedition access to the Google Play Store, smartphone mirroring, fuller Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and more.

What Will Power the 2025 Ford Expedition?

It's unclear if Ford will make any substantial powertrain changes with the updated Expedition. The current SUV has one engine with three tunes. The entry-level model uses Ford's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, making 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

The SUV is also available with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 Platinum Series, which makes 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque in one tune, and 440 hp and 510 lb-ft in another. Ford pairs all three engines with its 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Blue Oval could expand the Expedition's powertrain lineup with a hybrid option. The automaker announced earlier this year, amid slowing EV sales, that it will offer a hybrid version of every model by the decade's end.

Ford already offers a hybrid F-150, which uses the same 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost engine as the Expedition. The pickup pairs it with a 35.0-kilowatt electric motor for a total output of 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, which could be a worthy replacement for the top-spec gasoline engine while increasing the model's overall fuel economy.

2025 Ford Expedition Rendering

How Much Will It Cost?

The 2025 Ford Expedition will likely start in the high-$50,000 range. The 2024 Expedition starts at $57,625 for the entry-level XL STX trim (all prices include the $1,995 destination charge). It’s one of six available that consists of the Timberline, King Ranch, and Platinum trims.

Ford offers a larger, extended version called the Max on nearly every trim except the XL STX and off-road-oriented Timberline for 2024, which starts at $73,800. It's about a foot longer than the standard model, increasing passenger and cargo space. Sitting at the top of the lineup is the Platinum, which costs $82,795 for 2024. The Platinum Max is $85,795.

The 2025 Expedition should have similarly expensive pricing and a similar trim lineup. We also expect Ford to continue offering the SUV in its extended-wheelbase configuration.

2025 Ford Expedition Rendering 2025 Ford Expedition Rendering

When Will The 2025 Ford Expedition Debut?

Ford hasn't made any official announcement as to when it'll reveal the updated Expedition. Previous spy photos caught the SUV with a sticker identifying it as a 2025 model year vehicle, so we expect the automaker to officially reveal the Expedition sometime before the end of this year.

When Will The 2025 Ford Expedition Go On Sale?

If Ford hopes to launch the updated Expedition for 2025, sales will have to start by early next year. However, there's a chance the 2025 Expedition could begin rolling out before the end of 2024, with deliveries possibly starting as late as December.