It's been more than four years since we first laid eyes on the Huayra-based Imola coupe and now Pagani is finally introducing a roadster version. Although the Codalunga is technically the company's newest car, the exotic Italian marque isn't ready to let go of the Huayra just yet. That's not all too surprising considering there have been many Zonda one-offs years after the Huayra's launch. This newest creation is touted as being the brand's best open-top car ever.

There's a perfectly good reason as to why it has such a wild aerodynamic package – the design takes after the most hardcore Huayra ever built. We're talking about the R, a no-compromise, track-only beast. The big difference here is that Pagani has engineered the Imola Roadster for street use. Before adding fluids, it tips the scales at only 2,776 pounds (1,260 kilograms), so it's about as heavy as a supermini. But this is no subcompact hatchback with a three-cylinder, 1.0-liter engine since it's rocking a massive V12.

Pagani Imola Roadster

6 Photos

Equipped with a twin-turbo, 6.0-liter engine developed by AMG, the open-top Imola offers an immense 838 horsepower and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. All that Affalterbach muscle is routed to the rear wheels through a seven-speed sequential gearbox developed by Xtrac specifically for Pagani. Flat out, it'll do 217 mph (350 km/h) before an electronic top speed limiter is programmed to kick in.

Much like the track-focused-but-road-legal Audi R8 GT2 we talked about yesterday, the Imola Roadster gets Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires. The sticky rubber measures 265/30 R20 at the front axle and 355/25 R21 at the rear, wrapping the forged alloy wheels. Brembo's ventilated carbon ceramic brakes deliver the stopping power at both axles. Another highlight of the open-top supercar is represented by the double wishbone suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers.

Pagani is tight-lipped about the asking price but it does say the Imola Roadster will be limited to just eight units. That makes it slightly less exclusive than the coupe of which only five cars were made.