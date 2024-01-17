It's Wednesday, and that means you can join the Rambling About Cars podcast live at 7:30 PM Eastern. We stream the show on YouTube, Facebook, and X (Twitter). Chris Smith is on a work trip this week, so Victoria Scott is our guest host.

If you can't join the show's livestream, check out the YouTube archives of our recordings. Plus, we upload an audio version of the show every Friday. You can find Rambling About Cars on all major platforms, like Apple, Google, Amazon, Spotify, and many more. Wherever you get your podcasts, you can probably find us on that service.

This week we got a huge surprise when completely undisguised images of the next-gen Charger were published by Dodge. As one of the most anticipated vehicle debuts in 2024, we didn't expect to see it without camouflage so soon.

Toyota revealed a refreshed GR Yaris this week. The exterior design is only subtly different, but there are significant mechanical tweaks under the skin. The engine now makes 300 hp, and buyers can also get an eight-speed automatic.

Victoria has been doing a series of retro vehicle reviews. We'll check out her drive in a 1995 Buick Roadmaster Estate wagon and get a preview of an upcoming story from her about experiencing a Honda Beat and a classic S600.

We'll finish with a cheap car challenge. This time, the goal is to find an off-road capable vehicle, preferably with at least one locking differential, for $7,000.