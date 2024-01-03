Victor Sheppard, the man who famously drove his Toyota Tundra for over a million miles, is on the verge of achieving the extraordinary milestone once again. This time, he's pushing the limits of longevity in a 2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 Double Cab with the 5.7-liter V8 engine.

Sheppard reached out to Pickup Truck Talk to share his latest accomplishment during a short call. The odometer on his 2014 Tundra rolled over the 900,000-mile mark just recently, bringing him closer to another potential million-mile journey.

Back in July 2016, we covered his remarkable feat when he crossed the million-mile mark in a 2007 Tundra SR5 Double Cab with a 4.7-liter V8. The 2014 model, which is now approaching the million-mile mark, was initially purchased by Sheppard as a replacement for the 2007 Tundra just before it hit the million-mile milestone.

Toyota, impressed by Sheppard's loyalty and the million-mile achievement, offered him a trade-in deal – the 2007 model for a 2016 Limited Crew Cab. The company even studied the 2007 truck while designing the new 2022 Tundra. Opting to keep the 2016 model as a personal vehicle, Sheppard continued to use the 2014 Tundra for his daily work, accumulating an astonishing amount of mileage in the process. Remarkably, Sheppard did all the driving himself.

Sheppard recently shared insights into the maintenance journey of his resilient truck. In addition to routine engine maintenance, he replaced the alternator and had the transmission serviced at 780,000 miles. However, due to delays in repairs, he decided to take matters into his own hands, clocking an additional 80,000 miles before finally installing a new transmission. The transmission issue, causing the truck to lose speed while climbing hills, presented a unique challenge.