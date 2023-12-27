It's podcast time. We're flying with a solo host this week, as Chris Smith has the week off. It should be a shorter episode, but we're going to check out some bizarre vehicles. Things kick off at 7:30 PM Eastern on Motor1's social channels, and as always, you can chat with us live during the podcast.

The show will kick off by checking out some weird Suzuki Jimnys coming to the Tokyo Auto Salon. The tuning company DAMD has introduced kits to make the little off-roader look like classic rally cars. One emulates the Lancia Delta's appearance, and the other borrows the styling from the Renault R5 Turbo.

There's also a concept car with a weird story. The S-Classic Digital "My MBUX" debuted in 2020. Somehow, it ended up in a junkyard outside of Atlanta.

Continuing the weird car trend, the Japanese tuner Liberty Walk is building a widebody Lamborghini Countach. Seeing such an iconic vehicle get such a styling overhaul is surprising.

It'll be a short episode this week. But the show must go on!