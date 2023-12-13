It's podcast time, and while every Rambling About Cars episode is good, this one has some next-level potential. We have a special guest returning for the third time, a monster Mercedes on the horizon, and a cheap car challenge unlike any other we've attempted. It all starts at 7:30 pm Eastern on Motor1's social channels, and as always, you can chat with us live during the podcast.

We're super stoked to welcome car enthusiast extraordinaire and Radwood connoisseur Brad Hansen back to the pod. This is his third visit, and this time around he comes with a very cool Radwood story from a recent show where he and his wife Athena went full 1980s with Wham costumes. That's just the tip of the iceberg for this retro discussion – expect plenty of laughs and love for all things '80s and '90s, including Smith's new retro toy series that recently launched on Motor1.

It's not entirely a Radwood show, however. One doesn't simply ignore Mercedes-Benz when the company announces an 816-horsepower, two-door convertible. The AMG SL63 S E Performance takes the smooth lines of the SL-Class and adds a V8 hybrid powertrain. The engine alone makes 612 hp, and with help from the electric motor, it can reach 60 mph in less than three seconds.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG SL63 S E Performance

19 Photos

As for our cheap car challenge, we have longtime Rambler Ted Adam Green to thank for this one. He suggested right-hand-drive cars, but we're upping the difficulty level to make it Radwood-era right-handers for less than $10,000. Such vehicles are not exactly common in the US, so this should be quite a challenge.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 7:30 PM EST and join in on the discussion. We'll see you online.