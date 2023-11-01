It's podcast time with the latest episode of Rambling About Cars, and this week's episode is very special. In fact, it's so special that we're going live two and a half hours early! Tune in at 5:00 PM Eastern (2:00 PM Pacific) on Motor1.com's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels to join the show and chat with us (and our special guest) in real time.

Now, what makes this particular podcast extra special? On October 18, Motor1.com posted an article about a video from the Auto Retro YouTube channel, showing an abandoned Ford dealership in Germany. The dealership has vintage 1980s Fords inside, still looking brand new. We talked about the incredible find on the podcast a couple of weeks ago, and Darren from Auto Retro was kind enough to reach out to us about the experience.

In short, this time capsule dealership has a special, bittersweet story behind it. Darren did some extra legwork to learn about its history; he recently posted a follow-up video on the findings and he's also joining the podcast live (from the UK) to talk all about this adventure. We're obviously very excited to hear about the cars and the building firsthand, and since this is Rambling About Cars, some off-the-rails motoring chat is always a possibility.

Be sure to jump onto Motor1's socials at 5:00 PM EDT and join in on the discussion. We will see you online.