Honda Prelude Concept Mazda Iconic SP Concept

Subaru Sport Mobility Concept Nissan Hyper Force concept

We'll kick off by checking out the new Honda Prelude Concept. The brand revives the long-defunct sports car name for this electrified model. No specs are available yet, so we only have the exterior to look at. The body features smooth styling that eschews previous generations' long nose and short deck appearance.

The Mazda Iconic SP Concept doesn't revive an old name, but its look evokes the style of classic models. The appearance takes cues from the first-gen Miata and third-gen RX-7. There are even tiny pop-up headlights. Power comes from a two-rotor Wankel engine that serves as a generator.

The Subaru Sport Mobility Concept is also vaguely retro. In profile, something vaguely reminds us of Japanese performance coupes from the 1970s or early '80s. The more complex lines at the front and rear look more modern.

Nissan didn't opt for a retro appearance for the Hyper Sport Concept. In fact, the car might be a little preview of the next GT-R. This electric performance car makes 1,341 horsepower.

If we have time, we'll check out some of the other more popular debuts from the Japan Mobility Show. The Lexus LF-ZL features a sliding door in the back. The Toyota FS-Se is an edge-looking little sports car concept.

If there are any debuts you want to chat about, let us know in the chat during the stream.