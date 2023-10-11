It's podcast time, and at 7:30 PM Eastern tonight, you can join us for the latest episode of Rambling About Cars. There are quite a few debuts this week, including several from Europe automakers.

As always, you can join the show at Motor1.com's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels. Feel free to ask questions, so we can respond to them. You can reach us here:

After the show, you can find the audio version of Rambling About Cars at Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and many more. We also accept emails at podcast@motor1.com.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X2

44 Photos

We'll kick off with the newly unveiled BMW X2 and iX2 EV. They feature a sharper shape than the previous generation, and there are sporty M-branded variants.

Jaguar unveiled the F-Type ZP Edition, which the brand says is a farewell for combustion-powered sports cars. It's a limited run of just 150 units. Prices start at $114,275.

The 2023 Geneva International Motor Show is not happening in Switzerland. Rather, it's going on in Doha, Qatar. The biggest unveiling there is the Audi SQ8. This speedy model packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet

Spy shots caught a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in light camouflage. It wears an aggressive body and a huge rear wing. The model reportedly uses a twin-turbo V8 making around 850 hp.

Plus, the Subaru WRX TR debuted shortly after last week's show came out.

There have been several interesting teasers from this year's Japan Mobility Show. They include a cool-looking Subaru, a fresh take on the Mazda MX-5 Miata, and a bigger Daihatsu Copen.

Join us at 7:30 PM Eastern for what is shaping up to be a very fun show.