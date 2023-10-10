The first-ever BMW iX2 has been officially revealed by the German brand, marking the debut of the second-generation model which is now also offered in all-electric guise, besides the gasoline and diesel options that carry the X2 name.

Much like the iX1 that debuted last year, the new coupe-like iX2 is available at launch with a single powertrain variant called iX2 xDrive30 that combines a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup and a high-voltage battery with a usable capacity of 64.8-kilowatt-hours.

The combined power output is rated at 313 horsepower (230 kilowatts) including the temporary boost function, while the torque figure is 364 pound-feet (494 Newton-meters). With a fully charged battery, the iX2 can travel between 259 miles (417 kilometers) and 279 miles (449 km), making it slightly more efficient than the SUV-like iX1 that’s rated at a maximum of 272 miles (438 km), according to the WLTP cycle, at least.

The zero to 62 mph (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint is done in 5.6 seconds and the top speed is 111 mph (180 kph).

DC fast charging is possible at rates of up to 130 kW, while the standard onboard AC charger can feed up to 11 kW into the high-voltage battery, charging it from zero to 100 percent in six and a half hours, according to BMW. There’s also an optional 22 kW three-phase AC charger on the options list, which can completely charge the battery in three hours and 45 minutes. Using DC power at the highest possible rate, the iX2 can top up from 10 to 80 percent in 29 minutes.

Gallery: BMW iX2 (2024)

2 Photos

Predictive thermal management for the high-voltage battery is automatically activated when using the built-in navigation system, making sure that the battery pack is preconditioned before each DC fast charge. Similar to the recently revealed i5, the iX2 also features the latest version of the so-called “Max Performance Charging” software that optimizes charging efficiency by allowing the highest possible power rate to reach the battery as soon as the charging process begins, even at state of charge (SoC) levels lower than 50 percent.

Billed by BMW as a premium compact Sports Activity Coupe (SAC), the iX2, along with its ICE-powered X2, can be ordered with an optional illuminated kidney grille, just like on the larger X6, while LED headlights are offered as standard.

The rear end has been completely redesigned compared to the previous generation, which was more of a hatchback than a coupe-like crossover. Now, the roofline flows into the rear, creating a sporty-looking silhouette that’s typical of BMW's so-called Sports Activity Coupes.

Inside, the iX2 features a standard dual-zone automatic climate control system that’s paired with a heat pump for increased cold-weather efficiency. Bluetooth, cloud-based GPS navigation, and a six-speaker plus amplifier sound system are also part of the base package, while the BMW Operating System 9 – the latest version – in conjunction with a pair of 10.25-inch and 10.7-inch displays is optional. The trunk has a volume between 525 and 1,400 liters, depending on the position of the rear seat rests.

The iX2 measures 179.2 inches (4,554 millimeters) long, 72.6 in (1,845 mm) wide, and 61.4 in (1,560 mm) tall, and tips the scales at 4,453 pounds (2,020 kilograms). Production is set to begin soon at BMW’s plant in Regensburg, Germany, with European deliveries scheduled to start in March 2024.

A second all-electric version will follow in the summer of 2024, but as it stands now, the iX2 EV won’t make it to the United States anytime soon, but its ICE-powered counterpart will be sold here in some trim levels.