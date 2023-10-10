When the Jaguar F-Type debuted way back in 2013, we doubt anyone suspected it would be the last of its kind. By that, we mean a Jaguar sports car with an internal combustion engine but alas, the end of an era is here. Say hello to the 2024 Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition, packing a supercharged V8 under the hood for one last dance before the electric revolution.

Solely an appearance package for the coupe or convertible, Jaguar turns to its SV Bespoke group to enhance both the outside and the inside of this limited-production F-Type. It starts on the outside with two color options borrowing from the early days of the classic E-Type: Oulton Blue Gloss or Crystal Grey Gloss. Choose blue and you'll get a two-tone interior awash with red and black, while the gray Jag comes with a blue/black combo. Jaguar says these colors have never been offered on the F-Type before.

No matter which color you choose, hand-painted roundels adorn the doors in bright white, honoring the E-Type race cars that campaigned shortly after the model's 1961 launch. The grille surrounds are also white, and each F-Type ZP Edition rides on 20-inch wheels with black inserts. Additional black trim is found in the interior, and of course you get special badging that identifies the car as a special model. You'll find it down low on the fenders, the door sills, and inside on the dash. There's also a special plaque identifying the specific production number between 1 and 150. Yes, only 150 will be built.

Underneath it all, the mechanicals are the same as you'd find on the F-Type R in P575 trim. To refresh your memory, that's a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It powers all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and under full sprint, Jaguar says the F-Type R can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Gallery: 2024 Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition

16 Photos

"F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-type did five decades before it," said Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover. "The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition."

Starting in 2025, Jaguar remains committed to launching only electric vehicles. As for this last ride with the F-Type, pricing or a specific breakdown of coupes versus convertible hasn't been announced. A standard 2024 F-Type R P575 starts at $114,275, including a $1,275 destination fee.

Check out Motor1.com's Test Car Happy Hour podcast for more on the Jaguar F-Type and other vehicles, available below.