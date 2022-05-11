Listen to this article

The 2023 Toyota Highlander arrives with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to replace the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6. The new engine makes 265 horsepower (198 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (419 Newton-meters) of torque, versus 295 hp (220 kW) and 263 lb-ft (357 Nm) from the outgoing powerplant.

Toyota notes that the fuel economy for the Highlander with the new turbo engine remains the same as the V6 engine but with lower NOx, NMOG, and CO2 emissions. The 5,000-pound (2,268-kilogram) also carries over from the six-cylinder mill.

Gallery: 2023 Toyota Highlander

16 Photos

The Limited and Platinum grades of the 2023 Highlander now have a pair of 12.3-inch displays. Previously, there was a 7.0-inch screen in the instrument cluster. The tech supports dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto. These trim levels also receive standard power-folding side mirrors.

The larger displays are optional on the XLE and XSE trim levels. These models come with a 7.0-inch display in the instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch monitor for the infotainment. These trim levels now offer an optional hands-free power liftgate.

For the L and LE grades, the 7.0-inch screen for the instruments replaces the previous 4.2-inch monitor there.

The revised interior also has a re-located wireless charging pad that's now on a shelf in front of the infotainment screen.

The Highlander Hybrid has no powertrain changes. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder and two motor-generators make a total of 243 horsepower (181 kilowatts). It returns 36 miles per gallon combined fuel economy and can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms).

The Highlander comes with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ system. It includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and automatic high beams. The LE grade and above have blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Limited and Platinum have front and rear parking assist with automatic braking. A 360-degree camera system is optional for the Limited and standard on the Platinum model.

Toyota isn't yet offering any pricing info for the 2023 Highlander.