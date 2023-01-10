Listen to this article

A new BMW X3 is coming, and while we've seen prototypes on the outside (albeit wrapped in camouflage), images of the interior have eluded us. That changes today with a new photo set taking us inside the small SUV.

As is often the case with spy shots, we have good news and bad news. Much of the interior is hidden beneath fabric coverings, so design details largely remain hidden. That's obviously bad news, but the most significant interior feature is presented to us in full view. As with other recent BMW models like the X1, a single screen incorporating the digital driver display and center infotainment system takes center stage. It's a significant departure from the current X3, but it doesn't come as a surprise since this is becoming the standard-issue greenhouse for new Bimmers.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X3 Interior And Exterior Spy Photos

15 Photos

Looking closely, there are a few other interior details worth mentioning. A flat-bottomed steering wheel looks a tad smaller than the full-circle wheel in the current SUV, and it could indicate this is an M-enhanced model. The shift stalk in the center console is gone, replaced with a small toggle. The lower screen and large red buttons are obviously there for testing purposes only.

Outside, we aren't greeted with anything we haven't already seen. The next X3 won't stray too far from BMW's familiar design formula, though it might grow slightly. The grille should be wider and a tad shallower, flanked by slimmer headlights but we aren't seeing a split-light design here. Placeholder taillights are still in place at the back, and though things look neatly rounded, there are false panels beneath the black camo wrap. We think BMW will stick with softer edges on the new X3, but we won't know for sure until some of the camo drops.

Underneath the skin, we've already seen prototypes running pure combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Rumors regarding power haven't yet surfaced; the current X3 offers a familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 248 horsepower.

Our spy sources believe an official debut will happen in the late stages of 2023. That likely means the next-gen X3 will debut for the 2024 model year.

