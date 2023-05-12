The Jaguar F-Type is a car that the editors of Motor1.com have loved since the very start. In coupe or convertible form, with performance that ranges from spirited to flat-out phenomenal, Jag’s sports car has had a truly thrilling run over the last decade.

Now Jaguar, like the rest of the automotive world, has its sight firmly set on electrification rather than hot-blooded petrol burners. So, for the moment at least, it is time to say goodbye to the beloved Jaguar sports car.

The Jaguar F-Type 75 represents a proper send off for the nameplate, and Jag decided to celebrate the car and its place in the lineage of British motoring heritage, with a stirring drive through the Spanish countryside.

We sent filmmaker Logan Zilmer to capture the adventure on video (after watching the piece above be sure to check out some of his other work on the Cult of Velocity YouTube channel). Zilmer was able to distill the beauty of the vehicles and place.

Starting in Barcelona, the caravan of V8-powered machines roared their way over and through the grand Pyrenees mountains, ending up, days later, in the breathtaking Donosita-San Sebastian on the northern Spanish Coast. With the F-Type R coupe making some 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque (the 75 Editon can also be had in non-R trim), the sounds of combustion and onrush of acceleration were perfect in this picturebook setting.

But Zilmer came back with more than just moving pictures of slinky sports cars. He wrangled Jaguar’s Global Head of Public Relations, Ken McConomy, for a chat about what the 75 Edition, what the F-Type has meant for Jaguar, and what “sports car” will mean for the brand in the years and decades to come.

If you haven’t already, sit back, turn the volume all the way up, and enjoy our brief homage to a car that we love, and have loved, and will continue to love even after it’s gone.