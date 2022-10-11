Listen to this article

It’s the end of the line for Jaguar's legendary sports car as the F-Type 75 arrives with the final model year ahead of the brand’s switch to an electric-only portfolio in 2025. The swan song also celebrates three-quarters of a century of building performance vehicles, kicking off with the XK120 from 1948 – the fastest production car of its time. The special edition is available as a coupe or convertible, complete with the supercharged V8 engine.

Reserved for the 75 model, the subtle badges on the front fenders denote the vehicle’s special status. It should be noted Jaguar will sell the sports car's finale with the four-cylinder Ingenium engine as well in a non-75 guise, offering just 296 horsepower from a 2.0-liter unit. It's good for a 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). The four-pot configuration comes exclusively with rear-wheel drive.

2023 Jaguar F-Type 75

Step up to the 5.0-liter of the F-Type 75 and you get 444 hp and the choice between RWD or AWD. It cuts the sprint time to 4.4 seconds and increases maximum velocity to 177 mph (285 km/h). The range-topping F-Type R 75 pumps out a meaty 567 hp sent to both axles and accelerates to 60 mph in three and a half seconds en route to an electronically capped 186 mph (300 km/h).

Regardless of the engine's number of cylinders and where it sends power, the 2023 Jaguar F-Type has an eight-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel. Stick to the four-cylinder model and you get a center-mounted dual exhaust setup while the V8 "75" variants have a more menacing quad layout, with etched "R" branding for the flagship 567-hp model.

All final F-Types have 20-inch wheels with three optional designs, including forged wheels for the R 75. The latter also gets wider Pirelli P Zero tires measuring 265/35/ZR20 front and 305/30/ZR20 rear along with optional carbon-ceramic brakes with yellow calipers. Jaguar has fitted the V8 versions with a Quiet Start function for a discreet engine start-up that won't upset your neighbors early in the morning.

Already available to order, the 2023 Jaguar F-Type 75 will reach customers early next year.