The Volkswagen ID.2all Concept previews the brand's future small EV. The company is willing to disclose a lot about it. This model uses a single 222-horsepower electric motor driving the front wheels. The estimated range in the WLTP cycle is 279.6 miles. We geek out over the digital displays that can look like an old-school Golf.

The EV9 is Kia's upcoming three-row electric SUV. The company isn't disclosing the powertrain but is showing off the design. The styling is similar to the Telluride but even more angular. The rotating seats in the second row are a neat touch.

Lamborghini teased its Aventador successor again. This time the company highlighted the monocoque or "monofuselage" in the brand's terms. Compared to the previous model, these underpinnings weigh 10 percent less and have 25 percent better torsional rigidity. A full debut for the model should happen before the end of the month.

Dodge continues to tease its final Last Call model. This time there's a reference to 2,538 psi, but we don't know what that refers to. One more teaser arrives on March 17, and the full debut is on March 20.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is here. Other than the revised bodywork, it's the same as the standard GLC. Buyers get some more standard features, though.

We finish the show by looking at a viral video of farmers using pickup trucks to repair a levee.

