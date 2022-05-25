Listen to this article

It’s been almost two years since Maserati introduced the MC20 coupe. At the launch, the automaker said that there’d be a convertible version, and it’s finally here. It’s called the MC20 Cielo, and it’s the next iteration of the company’s new supercar, and it won’t be the last.

Not A New Nettuno

The MC20 Cielo uses the same Nettuno V6 that powers the MC20 coupe. The 3.0-liter engine makes the same 621 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and it has a top speed of over 198 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour).

Magic Roof, Open Sky

Maserati has three variants of the MC20’s carbon-fiber monocoque: one for the coupe, one for the convertible, and one for the EV. They differ in their distribution and layering of the carbon fiber. While Maserati designed the coupe’s monocoque for its weight and performance, the Cielo’s monocoque focuses on increasing rigidity. The MC20 Cielo weighs just 143 pounds (65 kilograms) more than the MC20 coupe.

The extra rigidity is necessary to compensate for the Cielo’s retractable roof, which can open and close in just 12 seconds. The retractable roof also features a large chromatic glass panel that can instantly turn from transparent to opaque, thanks to its polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) technology. Maserati claims that this is the largest glass panel in the segment.

PrimaSerie Launch Edition

Maserati will offer a limited-run PrimaSerie Launch Edition. The automaker will limit production to just 60 units, which will receive unique, exclusive touches, like the new Acquamarina exterior paint color. The three-layer paint color, part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program, combines pastel gray with iridescent aquamarine mica.

Inside, the PrimaSerie Launch Edition receives ice-colored Alcantara and leather, with aquamarine contrast stitching on the dash. Maserati also uses the color for the “PrimaSerie” wording on the headrests. That “PrimaSerie” wording extends to the matte-black 20-inch wheels. Maserati also gives the badges a specific finish.

New Roof, Familiar Design

At first glance, the MC20 Cielo doesn’t look all too different from the coupe, but Maserati had to make several changes to accommodate the retractable roof. The stylized Trident vents on the back of the MC20 coupe are gone, replaced by a matte titanium Trident decal. Maserati also had to relocate the engine air intakes, although the company kept the coupe’s butterfly doors.

The automaker is also introducing new double-X-styled wheels made from diamond-cut alloy. Maserati will also offer carbon-fiber rims that shave an extra 66 lbs (30 kg).

The MC20 Cielo receives many of the same upgrades Maserati made to the 2023-model-year MC20 coupe. That includes new control levers behind the steering wheel, a new button to turn on the lights, and additional safety tech. The MC20 Cielo also offers automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and a 360-degree camera.

Maserati hasn’t announced when it will go on sale or its price.