It's podcast time! This week the focus is solely on the latest automotive news because there are so many debuts in the past week.

First, an apology. Bruce's internet connection is spotty, and he drops out a few times. We tried to make things sound as good as possible during editing.

We begin the show by checking out the Buick Wildcat concept. This EV is supposed to preview the future styling of the brand's products. Bruce and Smith hope this is the case because the vehicle has subtly retro styling without directly evoking an old vehicle.

Next, we move to the GR Corolla Morizo Edition. Generally, special editions like this take years to arrive. The Toyota hot hatch isn't even on sale yet, and the company is already preparing a version with more torque, less weight, and wider tires. The downside is that Toyota is only making 200 of them for the 2023 model year. Details about pricing aren't yet available.

After five years, the Mercedes-AMG One is finally a production-ready vehicle. It packs a Formula-One-derived turbocharged V6 engine and four electric motors for a total output of 1,049 horsepower. The company claims acceleration to 62 mph takes just 2.9 seconds and reaching 124 mph requires a mere 7.0 seconds.

If you prefer a vehicle that's vaguely affordable, the new Lexus RX is among this week's debuts. It boasts a new take on the brand's spindle grille. There are four available powertrains, and three of them are hybrids. The RX500h is at the top of the range with 367 hp.

After briefly checking out the new BMW X1 and answering some questions, Smith shows off the Ford Taurus SHO that he's buying. The condition isn't perfect, but the car looks like a great candidate for a sympathetic restoration. Funnily enough, Smith has a photo of this exact SHO from an event several years ago.

We finish with a look at the new DeLorean Alpha5, and it splits our hosts. Bruce isn't a fan because the look is too far from the original appearance. Smith sees cues from the classic and is more of a fan.

