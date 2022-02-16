The GMC Hummer EV is a big vehicle, and all that mass has weight, including the battery pack. GM recently filed data with the US EPA that reveals that the truck’s battery pack accounts for nearly a third of the truck's weight, tipping the scales at a stout 2,923 pounds (1,325 kilograms). The Edition 1 model weighs 9,045 lbs (4,114 kg). 

Astute observers will realize that the battery pack weighs as much as many of today's new cars, but the pack also weighs more than some makes and models. Here are 10 new cars on sale today that weigh less than the GMC Hummer EV's beefy battery pack. The weights used were the lightest listed for the model with the automaker. 

Mitsubishi Mirage 

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,040 lbs 

Mitsubishi's bite-sized offering is the lightest on the list, tipping the scales at a scant 2,040 pounds in its most basic configuration. That makes it nearly 900 pounds lighter than the battery pack. 

Chevy Spark

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,246 lbs 

The Chevy Spark is the brand's lightest offering, which puts it solidly behind the battery pack going into the Hummer EV. 

Mazda MX-5 Miata

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,341 lbs

The Mazda Miata is an iconic sports car that earned that reputation by being lightweight and fun. Not much has changed over its 30-plus-years history, including its curb weight, which falls far below the Hummer battery pack. 

Nissan Versa

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,599 lbs

The Nissan Versa might no longer be the cheapest new car you could buy, but it's still a bargain. The affordable price reflects its small, compact footprint and low curb weight. 

Hyundai Venue 

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,612 lbs 

It's not a surprise to see sedans and other small cars here, but compact crossovers like the Hyundai Venue don't weigh that much. The Venus weighs nearly 300 pounds less.

Hyundai Accent 

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,676 lbs

The Hyundai Accent is still around – and due for a mid-cycle refresh – and it's one of the 10 new cars that weigh less than the pack of batteries. It tips the scales at just under 2,700 pounds. 

Nissan Kicks

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,686 lbs

The Nissan Kicks joins the Venue as the list's only other crossover. It is only a few pounds heavier than the Venue, which puts it far below the battery pack. 

Hyundai Elantra

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,725 lbs 

The Hyundai Elantra is another sizable surprise that makes the list, but it's a lightweight model in its standard guise. However, the hybrid and sportier N Line and N variants make the model a few pounds heavier than the pack. 

Kia Rio

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,765 lbs

The Kia Rio is another compact to make this list. The hatch (listed above) and the sedan weigh less than the battery pack, with the four-door model weighing two pounds more than the hatch. 

Subaru BRZ / Toyota GR86

10 Cars That Weigh Less Than Hummer EV Battery

2,815 lbs / 2,811 lbs

Both the BRZ and Toyota GR86 is larger than the Miata, and it seats two more people, but even all that extra weight isn't enough for the revamped 2022 model to outweigh the Hummer battery pack. About 100 pounds are separating the two coupes from the pack. 

Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
