There have never been so many different Ford Mustang models for buyers to choose from. With the recent debut of the Mach 1, Ford's pony car stable now grows to 13 unique variants (depending on how you count them). And that doesn't even include multiple limited editions or aftermarket specials from companies like Shelby American, Roush, and RTR.

The list of factory Mustang variants available in 2020 ranges from the base four-cylinder EcoBoost model all the way up to the supercharged Shelby GT500 – with 450 horsepower and a more than $46,000 separating the two. Not to mention the multiple models between them, like Bullitt, other Shelbys, and a Mach-E. Scroll through this list and see if you can name them all.