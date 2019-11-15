The 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off next week, marking the start of the domestic auto show season. LA has always been a show devoted to electrification and green vehicles, and the 2019 installment is no different. While we’ve broken down most of the debuts in our latest auto show preview, we opted to go through the biggest and most exciting debuts at this year’s show in this week’s Motor1.com podcast.

Featuring Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, Senior Editor Jeff Perez, and Contributor Chris Bruce, this week’s pod covers what to expect from the annual gathering. The Ford Mustang Mach-E – the long-awaited all-electric SUV based on Ford’s legendary pony car – is expected to garner a huge amount of attention in LA. Heck, it’s already earned significant attention on the web, following Ford’s announcement of the car’s controversial name.

The other big story expected from LA comes from Tesla. The all-electric automaker and its leader, Elon Musk, will show the first Tesla truck, the Cybertruck (stylized as CYBRTRK) on Thursday evening, technically after press days have already wrapped up. We still don’t know much about this truck, but there are a few things we speculate on while discussing it.

Once we wrap up the chatter on the 2019 LA Auto Show, it’s on to what we’re all driving this week. Jeff Perez has just done a stint in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a sportier, more stylish version of the British brand’s hot-selling SUV, while Brandon has been living a slightly less luxurious life in the Volkswagen Arteon. The swoopy four-door coupe stands out with retina-searing paint, a handsome shape, and a near-luxury character.

