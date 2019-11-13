This year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas was one for the books, and Motor1.com Editor and Video Producer Clint Simone joins this week's podcast to tell us all about it. Simone is a SEMA veteran and knows the show like most people never will, so he's the perfect guide. Joining him is regular show host John Neff and Senior Editor Greg Fink.

Of the many hundreds, if not thousands, of cars at SEMA this year, only a few captured our attention and wouldn't let go. Ford's debut of the all-electric Mustang Lithium was a total shocker (pardon the pun), while Speedkore had jaws dropping on the floor again this year with a carbon fiber-bodied Dodge Charger Widebody that was twin-turbocharged to produce 1,525 horsepower and converted to all-wheel drive. Then there were the Supras – so many Supras.

Before SEMA began, though, Ford took us out into the desert around Las Vegas to show us the Bronco R, a Baja-bred racing version of the upcoming 2020 Bronco reboot that will compete in the Baja 1000. The Bronco R's body gives us many visual clues for what to expect from the production version, and we even got to go for a ride as passengers (check out the video here).

After sharing a few reader comments, our hosts ended the show with our favorite segment, What We're Driving This Week. Fink spent a week as a family man behind the wheel of the latest Toyota Sienna minivan, while Clint took the refreshed Honda Civic Si for some memorable laps around Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Neff, meanwhile, got a new car that represents a big life change: a 2016 Chevy Spark EV. You'll have to listen to find out more.

Please subscribe to the Motor1.com U.S. Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also listen to our backlog of episodes at motor1.com/podcasts.