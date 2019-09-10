With the all-new 2020 Land Rover Defender finally here, it’s time to see how the new off-road offering stacks up to the competition. The field doesn’t make direct comparisons easy, with a litany of body styles, engine choices, and a range of prices that go from affordable to well north of $100,000. There are few off-road-oriented offerings available today, which means we’re pitting the new Defender against the likes of the Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner, and Mercedes G550. The Ford Bronco would be here, too, if it were available.

2020 Land Rover Defender 90 / 110 2020 Jeep Wrangler 2020 Toyota 4Runner 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 Price $TBD $28,295 $36,020 $124,500 Engine 2.0-liter I4 D / 2.0-liter I4 G / 3.0-liter V6 Hybrid 2.0-liter I4 / 3.6-liter V6 4.0-liter V6 4.0-liter TT V8 Transmission 8-speed automatic 6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic 5-speed automatic 9-speed automatic Horsepower 197 hp (147 kW) D / 237 hp (177 kW) D / 296 hp (221 kW) G / 394 hp (294 kW) H 270 hp (200 kW) / 285 hp (213 kW) 270 hp (201 kW) 416 hp (310 kW) Torque 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) D / 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) G / 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) H 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) / 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) 278 lb-ft (376 Nm) 450 lb-ft (610 Nm)

What made this comparison tricky, especially in the charts, was the variations between different trims and options within a single model. The Wrangler comes in two flavors – two- and four-door. The 4Runner comes in only one body style, but four-wheel drive isn’t standard. Rear-wheel drive is standard though. The G-Class starts at $124,500. See? Complicated.

While the Mercedes G-Class is a capable off-road vehicle, few people would hit the dusty trails in one. The 4Runner is showing its age, both in its design, and its underpowered 4.0-liter V6 engine, which makes the same amount of horsepower as the Wrangler’s 2.0-liter mill. The Jeep features the best approach angle by a wide margin – an important metric when considering an off-road vehicle. However, the Defender has an edge with its better departure angle.

2020 Land Rover Defender 90 / 110 2020 Jeep Wrangler 2020 Toyota 4Runner 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 Length 170.2 in (4,323 mm.) / 187.3 in (4,758 mm.) 166.8 in. (4,237 mm.) / 188.4 in. (4,785 mm.) 190.2 in. (4,831. mm.) 189.7 in. (4,818 mm.) Width 82.8 in (2,105 mm.) 73.8 in. (1,875 mm.) 75.8 in. (1,925 mm.) 85.7 in. (2,176 mm.) Height 77.5 in (1,969 mm.) / 77.4 in (1,967 mm.) 73.6 in. (1,868.4 mm.) 71.5 in. (1,816 mm.) 77.2 in (1,960 mm.) Wheelbase 101.8 in (2,587 mm.) / 118.9 in (3,022 mm.) 96.8 in. (2,460 mm.) / 118.4 in. (3,008 mm.) 109.8 in. (2,788. mm.) 113.8 in. (2,890 mm.) Approach Angle 30.1 degrees 41.4 degrees 30 degrees 30.9 degrees Departure Angle 37.6 degrees / 37.7 degrees 35.9 degrees / 36.1 degrees 26 degrees 29.9 degrees Ground Clearance 8.5 in. (216 mm.) / 8.6 in. (218 mm.) 9.7 inches (246 mm.) 9.0 in. (228 mm.) 9.5 in. ( 241 mm.) Towing Capacity 7,716 lbs. (3,500 kg.) 3,500 lbs. (1,587 kg.) 5,000 lbs. (2,267 kg.) 7,700 lbs. (3,492 kg.)

Pricing information for the 2020 Land Rover Defender isn’t available yet, which makes comparing the SUV to its competitors difficult. However, pricing should be above the Wrangler and 4Runner, and far below that of the G550. Picking one over the other comes down to preference. Someone looking for an uncompromising off-road vehicle could look to the Wrangler and Defender while someone wanting unmatched luxury could drop six figures on the Mercedes.