Rumors of Mercedes killing off the SLC convertible have been swirling since last year. The product is dated and sells poorly. Back in August, unnamed sources spilled the beans that there will be no successor to the current-gen SLC. This is it for the car. As to when it’ll end production remains a mystery. You can configure a 2018 model on the automaker’s website right now, so it could stick around for a few more years. Or, maybe we will get a successor if the automaker can make a decision.