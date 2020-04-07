As 2020 rolls on and model year 2021 vehicles start to emerge, we look towards the future of the auto industry. Last year there were plenty of surprises – supercars, sedans, and SUVs alike – but the next few months promise to be even more exciting. Offerings from Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and others will reshape the industry as it moves to electrification and continues to emphasize performance.

Channeling our inner Nostradamus, we went to work on dreaming up some of the most anticipated cars you can expect to see from automakers in the next few years. Everything from an electric Porsche Cayman to the eagerly awaited successors to the Nissan GT-R and Dodge Challenger is here, along with a few far-out predictions for brands like Mini and Mazda, is here. In short, if it's expected for 2023 or beyond, we've covered it.