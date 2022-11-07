Listen to this article

Verdict 8.7 / 10

Remember the Jaguar I-Pace? Of course you do. When it debuted in 2018, it was one of the first luxury EVs to market behind Tesla. It was also the first fully electric Jag and helped the brand beat the boom of electric SUVs that followed in the coming years.

Now it's 2022 and the market is flooded with electric SUVs, both luxury and mainstream. The Jaguar I-Pace, sometimes forgotten among the newer and shinier things, has an update this year that improves things like charging and infotainment. And it’s still a solid EV option.

Quick Stats 2022 Jaguar I-Pace HSE Motors: Two Permanent Magnet Synchronous Output: 394 Horsepower / 512 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH: 4.5 Seconds EV Range: 234 Miles Trim Base Price: $71,300 + $1,275 Destination

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Exterior Color: Aruba

Interior Color: Oyster White

Wheel Size: 20 Inches

Like some other newer EVs, the Jaguar I-Pace toes the line between sporty crossover and high-riding hatchback – even though it leans more toward the former. Either way, it looks good; the 2022 update doesn't bring any visual changes apart from the new Aruba paint job pictured here (an extra $1,550) and the 20-inch wheels that up the sporty factor with an interesting 10-spoke, Y-shaped design.

The interior also goes untouched, with the same swaths of leather and aluminum as last year with an open and airy cabin design. This car wears Light Oyster Windsor leather with black accents in this case, one of the three no-cost color choices. In any color, the interior of the I-Pace is an excellent place to be.

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 25.3 / 51.0 + 0.95 Cubic Feet

The I-Pace's standard air suspension makes it comfortable over all types of roads. It's a smooth cruiser on the highway and compliant around town. The standard 20-inch wheels on this car don't upset the ride over speed bumps or potholes, but we can imagine the optional 22-inchers and low-profile tires will have a strong negative effect on ride quality.

The 16-way power-adjustable leather seats are both heated and cooled, but more importantly, they don't cost anything extra for 2022. They offer ample butt and back support over long stretches with excellent bolstering for more aggressive driving.

From the driver's seat, the Jag is all kinds of roomy, and although the cargo space in the I-Pace is middling, it is one of the few vehicles in the class with a frunk. The only complaint we can level against the I-Pace in terms of comfort is that ingress and egress points are tight; the doors only open a fraction of what they probably should which leaves less room than I’d like to get in.

Interior Dimensions Headroom, Front/Rear Legroom, Front/Rear Cargo Volume Jaguar I-Pace 39.9 / 38.1 Inches 40.9 / 35.0 Inches 0.95 / 25.3 / 51.0 Cubic Feet Audi E-Tron 38.1 / 39.0 Inches 40.8 / 39.1 Inches 28.5 / 56.4 Cubic Feet BMW iX 42.0 / 39.5 Inches 40.2 / 38.9 Inches 35.5 / 77.9 Cubic Feet Cadillacy Lyriq 38.6 / 37.7 Inches 41.4 / 39.6 Inches 28.0 / 60.8 Cubic Feet Tesla Model X 41.7 / 40.9 Inches 41.1 / 38.7 Inches 21.5 / 92.3 Cubic Feet

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Center Display: 10.0-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto: Yes

One of the few significant upgrades to the I-Pace for 2022 is the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. It shows up on the same 10.0-inch display, but the new interface has a cleaner home layout with crisp, gorgeous graphics. Touch responsiveness isn't smartphone-quick, but all of the available options are easy to navigate.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto join the mix for 2022 as well, with the ability to connect two phones at the same time via Bluetooth. The Meridian 3D sound system is now standard, and still as crystal clear, and now the I-Pace has improved over-the-air updating abilities – which comes in handy for things like range improvements.

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Motor: Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous

Output: 394 Horsepower / 512 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic

On paper, the Jag's 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque aren't blistering figures. This puts the I-Pace somewhere in the middle of the power spectrum comparatively; while the Cadillac Lyriq only has 340 horsepower and the Audi E-Tron only has 355, the BMW iX offers 516 hp and the Rivian R1S starts at 600 hp.

And yet, the I-Pace still feels extremely quick. It races to 60 miles per hour in a brisk 4.5 seconds, with gobs of immediate torque that give it a serious jolt off the line. Power is exceptionally linear, obviously, as with most EVs. But even at highway speeds you still get a burst of acceleration that feels similar to what the Jag can do from a standstill. There's no noticeable drop-off.

Because of its lower ride height compared to something like the iX, the Jag also feels nimbler in the corners than most of its competitors. The steering isn't all that communicative, but it is quick. Body movements are flat and fluid, while the low center of gravity courtesy of the floor-mounted battery helps keep things composed.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

IIHS Rating: Not Rated

Other than hands-free driving, the Jaguar I-Pace has every active safety feature you might want and need. Adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and blind-spot monitoring all come standard.

Hands-free or not, the Jag’s active safety features work just as well as the rest of the best in this space. Tick the adaptive cruise with lane-centering and the I-Pace glides along the highway, staying well-spaced in the lane and braking and applying throttle inputs as needed.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 2/10

City: 80 MPG

Highway: 72 MPGe

Combined: 76 MPGe

Here’s the good news: Jaguar improved the charging rate on the I-Pace for 2022. The I-Pace will now recoup 63 miles of range in just 15 minutes on a DC fast charger at 100 kilowatts (its maximum rate). The bad news is that the higher charging speed is still among the slowest of any EV, and the range hasn’t improved. The I-Pace still only has 234 miles of range for 2022. That’s not the worst in the segment, but well below average.

Efficiency Range Max Charging Rate Jaguar I-Pace 234 Miles 100 Kilowatts Audi E-Tron 222 Miles 150 Kilowatts BMW iX 324 Miles 195 Kilowatts Cadillac Lyriq 312 Miles 190 Kilowatts Tesla Model X 330 Miles 250 Kilowatts

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

The updated I-Pace starts at $72,575 with the $1,275 destination fee included. It isn’t the priciest EV in the class – that honor goes to the $120,000 Tesla Model X – but Audi and Cadillac both undercut the Jag, and the powerful Rivian is only $1,000 more expensive to start.

The good news is that thanks to Jaguar streamlining its packaging for 2022 with only one trim, the I-Pace comes loaded out of the box. The fancy seats, the premium audio system, and the upgraded infotainment system all come standard. The only pricey option is the $1,550 Aruba paint job, and with a few dealer-installed accessories, this car costs $75,435 as tested.

Base Price: Competitive Spec: Jaguar I-Pace $72,575 $75,435 ​​BMW iX $85,095 $101,570 Audi E-Tron $68,490 $85,090 Cadillac Lyriq $62,990 $64,990 Rivian R1S $73,575 $98,000 Tesla Model X $120,990 $136,990

There are a few things you could add on for extra, like 22-inch wheels, gloss black or chrome exterior accents, extended leather, and more, but those wouldn’t make the I-Pace experience that much better. The Jaguar I-Pace is still a stylish, sporty, and uber-luxurious EV, even if it isn’t the hottest new thing.

