Verdict 9.3 / 10

Blindfold your friend, cover the badges, put them into the driver’s seat of the new BMW iX, and ask them to guess which car they’re in. Once they untie their bandana, they might be hard-pressed to tell what vehicle it is or which company even makes it (unless they’re an absolute car nerd like us).

The beauty of the iX is that it’s unlike any other gas-powered BMW in many ways. The interior is an absolute marvel, the drive experience is entirely unique, and the technology is unsurpassed (and coming soon to a BMW near you). And with more high-end electric SUVs on the market than ever before, not only does the iX stand out from the rest of the BMW lineup, but it does exactly what it needs to in order to excel in this growing segment.

Quick Stats 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 Motor Dual Electrically Excited Synchronous Output 516 Horsepower / 564 Pound-Feet Range 315 Miles Charge Time 31 Minutes @ DC Fast Charger Base Price $82,300 + $995 Destination

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Exterior Color: Alpine White

Interior Color: Oyster White

Wheel Size: 22 Inches

Look past the polarizing "grille" and the BMW iX is a really stylish vehicle. The sharp body lines and floating roof are reminiscent of the outgoing i3, the LED headlights and taillights are the slimmest ever on a BMW, and EV-esque design elements like the flat door handles help give the iX a drag coefficient of just 0.25 cD. Believe it or not, that's slipperier than an i8.

The interior is totally unique from every other BMW. The cabin packs high-end materials like crystalized knobs and matte wood trim into a minimalist, streamlined package. The center console juts out from the storage compartment, creating a peninsula for essential functions (shift knob, volume and infotainment controller, etc.).

The two-spoke, squircular steering looks and feels fantastic in hand. Behind it sits a monolith of glass that hides two massive screens as part of the latest iDrive 8 interface. The faux leather seats look excellent as well, with perforated Sensatec upholstery finished in a lovely Oyster White finish.

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 35.5 / 77.9 Cubic Feet

Not only do the BMW iX's faux leather chairs look lovely, they are extremely comfortable too. These optional thrones are part of the $4,000 Convenience package and offer power adjustability with lumbar support, an adjustable bolster, and even a massage function. And they're definitely worth the extra cash; you'll have no issue keeping comfortable over long distances.

The $1,600 Dynamic Handling package, equipped here, adds a two-axle adaptive suspension meant to make the iX feel more engaged (which it does, more on that later). But it also gives the iX a soft and supple ride. Bumps, undulations, and imperfect pavement are no issue for this SUV, even with 22-inch wheels.

The front compartment is open and airy. Even though it's smaller in certain respects than alternatives like the Tesla Model X, the iX has the best front headroom in the class. The back seat is big and roomy too, with more than enough headroom and legroom for even above-average-sized adults to stretch out. And the BMW iX is whisper quiet on the road, with barely any wind, tire, or road noise making its way into the cabin at higher speeds.

Headroom (Front, Rear) Legroom (Front, Rear) Cargo Space BMW iX 42.0 / 39.5 Inches 40.2 / 38.9 Inches 35.5 / 77.9 Cubic Feet Audi E-Tron 38.1 / 39.0 Inches 40.8 / 39.1 Inches 28.5 / 56.4 Cubic Feet Cadillac Lyriq 38.6 / 37.7 Inches 41.4 / 39.6 Inches 28.0 / 60.8 Cubic Feet Jaguar I-Pace 39.9 / 38.1 Inches 40.9 / 35.0 Inches 0.95 / 25.3 / 51.0 Cubic Feet Tesla Model X 41.7 / 40.9 Inches 41.1 / 38.7 Inches 21.5 / 92.3 Cubic Feet

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Center Display: 14.9-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3-inch

Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto: Yes

In typical BMW fashion, most of the best stuff is restricted to pricey option packages. The $4,000 Premium package is the most expensive of the bunch, adding an interior selfie camera – the first of its kind – a head-up display, and futuristic sounds you'll hear when accelerating. BMW tapped legendary composer Hans Zimmer to come up with the futuristic noise here and in the i4. And the ridiculous 30-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system is another $3,400 on top of that.

The good news is that BMW's awesome iDrive 8 infotainment interface is standard on the iX. The latest iteration of iDrive consists of those two massive screens mentioned earlier – a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen – and offers a seamless user experience. Graphics are crystal clear, the home screen is easy to navigate, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both come standard. It also features add-ons like the "Hey, BMW" voice assistant and augmented-reality navigation, both baked into the pricey Premium package.

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Motor: Twin Electrically Excited Synchronous

Output: 516 Horsepower / 564 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic

The iX's 105.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack (usable capacity; 111.5-kWh nominal) and two electric motors give it a total output of 516 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque. That means this electric SUV can hit 60 miles per hour in a quick 4.6 seconds, and assuming you have access to the Autobahn, a limited top speed of 125 mph. There is an even quicker model, the 610-hp iX M60, which gets to 60 a full second quicker than the xDrive50. But the base iX is still plenty speedy.

Ticking the drive mode selector to Sport uncorks all 564 pound-feet, launching the iX off the line instantly. Ample grip is available courtesy of the standard all-wheel-drive system, and the iX sounds awesome while accelerating, too; the futuristic Hans Zimmer soundtrack gives off a sci-fi vibe.

With the Dynamic Handling package equipped, the iX feels unusually agile for such a hefty mid-sizer, considering it tips the scales at 5,659 pounds. The dual-axle air suspension gives it precision in the corners, the steering isn't heavy but offers ample feedback, and body movements are well controlled.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

IIHS Rating: Not Rated

BMW does have a new Level 2 Plus hands-free system coming to the US, but even without it, the iX’s Active Driving Assistant Pro (a $1,700 option) is the next best thing. With five cameras and five radar sensors jammed into the massive faux grill, the iX has lane-centering with steering assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, and as part of the Premium Package, a Parking Assistant Plus feature.

And on the highway, these advanced safety features make long highway journeys a cinch. The iX accelerates and brakes smoothly with the flow of traffic, and stays perfectly put in the lane. This system can even navigate the iX around trickier turns with minimal input from the driver.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

EV Range: 324 Miles

Efficiency: 86 City / 87 Highway / 86 Combined MPGe

In the right configuration, the BMW iX xDrive50 has a maximum range of 324 miles. Adding the Sport package and tacking on the 22-inch wheels ($950), as tested here, drops that driving figure to 315 miles. Still, you could do worse; certain styles of the 21-inch wheel with the Sport package reduce the driving range to just 305 miles.

But the iX does have one of the best maximum charging rates of its competitive set, able to juice up at 195 kilowatts to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. Naturally, we didn’t see close to that figure at the local Electrify America DC fast charging station, but in a perfect scenario, the iX should best most of its competitors in this respect.

Maximum Range Maximum Charging Rate BMW iX 324 Miles 195 Kilowatts Audi E-Tron 226 Miles 150 Kilowatts Cadillac Lyriq 312 Miles 190 Kilowatts Jaguar I-Pace 234 Miles 100 Kilowatts Rivian R1S 316 Miles 200 Kilowatts Tesla Model X 330 Miles 250 Kilowatts

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 5/10

Base Price: $84,100 + 995 Destination

Trim Base Price: $85,095

As-Tested Price: $101,570

The BMW iX comes in at $85,095 for the base xDrive50 model with the $995 destination fee included. That makes the iX one of the priciest EVs in the class, but still not the most expensive; the Tesla Model X costs $120,990 to start.

But BMW’s aggressive options list pushes the asking price of this particular model to $101,570. The priciest add-on is the aforementioned $4,000 Premium package.

Base Price Competitive Price w/Options BMW iX $85,095 $101,570 Audi E-Tron $68,490 $85,090 Cadillac Lyriq $62,990 $64,990 Jaguar I-Pace $72,575 $81,375 Rivian R1S $73,575 $98,000 Tesla Model X $120,990 $136,990

So is the base BMW iX worth an extra ten grand over the next-best option? In a word, yes. Even though you will have to pay extra for certain add-ons – whereas competitors like the Lyriq, E-Tron, and R1S offer more out of the box – the BMW’s standard range, above-average charging capacity, driving experience, and high-end interior make it worth spending the extra cash.

FAQs

How Much Does The 2022 BMW iX Cost?

The BMW iX starts at $85,095 for the 2022 model year with the $995 destination fee included. With a number of options included, the car tested here costs $101,570.

Is The BMW iX The Same Size As The X5?

The BMW iX is 195.0 inches long and 77.4 inches wide, which makes it slightly larger than an X5. The gas-powered X5 is 194.3 inches long and 78.9 inches wide.

Is The BMW iX A Seven-Seater?

Currently, the BMW iX only offers a five-seat, two-row configuration. But BMW does have plans to introduce a three-row electric SUV in the future.