Verdict 9.1 / 10

The 2022 Kia EV6 is an objectively great electric crossover. Long-legged, agreeably priced, freshly styled, and fun to drive, it's little wonder Kia has struggled to keep up with demand even as dealers add all kinds of markups. But the EV6 is just one of the South Korean conglomerate's trio of compact electric crossovers. And when I set my objectivity aside, the EV6 is the last one I'd consider.

This is ultimately down to personal preference rather than some critical assessment, though. Mechanically, the EV6 is identical to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and very closely related to the Genesis GV60. You can't go wrong with any of these three EVs, although I personally prefer the Ioniq's styling and the Genesis' available performance and interior design. But if the Kia tickles your fancy, or if you're simply struggling to find either of the other two in stock, the EV6 is a smart, pleasant alternative with lots of range and impressive charge speed.

Quick Stats 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line Motor: Single Synchronous Permanent Magnet Output: 225 Horsepower / 258 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH: 7.2 Seconds EV Range: 310 Miles As-Tested Price: $53,405

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Exterior Color: Steel Matte Gray

Interior Color: Black

Wheel Size: 19 Inch

Despite their relationship, all three of Hyundai Motor Group's electric crossovers have their own unique exterior style. Kia's is arguably the most avant garde. The hood plunges down, presenting an angular, wedge-like shape, which the squinty headlights and slim grille emphasize. The sill finisher kicks up aggressively as it moves toward the EV6's tail, eventually merging with the C-shaped lightbar that wraps into the fenders. Matte gray paint is available, and it makes a handsome vehicle handsomer still, but I'd recommend a gloss or metallic color unless you're willing to deal with the special requirements that come with this finish.

The EV6's cabin has far more in common with the Ioniq and GV60. The center display slab, which houses two 12.3-inch displays, is identical, and in general the Kia and Hyundai have similar material choices and dash/door shapes. However, the EV6's cabin isn’t as open and spacious as the Hyundai or Genesis. A center console that extends further forward and the all-black interior are certainly to blame on that front. The optional suede upholstery looks great and is reasonably affordable, at least.

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 24.4 / 50.2 Cubic Feet

Even with 19-inch wheels, the EV6’s ride is relaxed thanks to the 55-series tires (the vehicle pictured wears optional 20s on 45-series rubber). The thick sidewalls pay dividends, giving the Macpherson-strut front/multi-link rear suspension plenty of leeway and contributing to the stable and isolated ride. There's very little tire roar here, too, and a twist of the volume knob easily beats whatever wind noise creeps into the cabin.

Where the EV6 falls short is with ho-hum front seats. They feel flatter and less supportive than the thrones in the Ioniq 5 and EV6, let alone rival EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E or Volkswagen ID.4. The rear bench is a better place and benefits from a flat floor that makes the area usable for three adults in a pinch.

Interior Dimensions Headroom, Front/Rear Legroom, Front/Rear Cargo Volume 2022 Kia EV6 39.0 / 38.0 Inches 42.4 / 39.0 Inches 24.4 / 50.2 Cubic Feet 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E 40.4 / 39.3 Inches 43.3 / 38.1 Inches 29.7 / 59.7 Cubic Feet 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 39.1 / 37.5 Inches 41.7 / 39.4 Inches 27.2 / 59.3 Cubic Feet 2022 Toyota bZ4X 38.6 / 37.1 Inches 42.1 / 35.3 Inches 38.1 / 56.1 Cubic Feet 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 40.6 / 37.9 Inches 41.1 / 37.6 Inches 30.3 / 64.2 Cubic Feet

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Center Display: 12.3-inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3-inch

Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto: No

Attractive graphics and quick responses from the center touchscreen, along with a layout that promises quick, efficient navigation, make the infotainment system in the EV6 (and its siblings) one of our favorites. The digital instrument cluster that works alongside the touchscreen has a few different themes, although Kia could stand to be bolder – there's very little differentiation between the looks.

A point of contention during my week with the EV6, which I split with Editor-In-Chief Seyth Miersma, was the touch-sensitive bar that sits below the infotainment screen. Press a button and it shows the climate controls. Press again, and the knobs for the dual-zone climate start adjusting the volume and tuning the radio while quick-access buttons for the infotainment pop up – I didn't know this and spent my first day behind the wheel thinking the EV6 had no hardware controls for the audio system. The arrangement isn't bad, but I think it's unnecessarily complicated. Miersma feels otherwise. Tell Seyth why I'm right in the comments.

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 5/10

Engine: Single Synchronous Permanent Motor

Output: 225 Horsepower / 258 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic

One thing I've realized after several years of EV testing is that it only rarely makes sense to opt for the more powerful model. I made that argument in my review of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and I'll make it soon with a piece on the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. For now, though, I'd like to contradict myself, because the EV6 is deeply uninteresting in single-motor form.

The rear-mounted electric motor and 77.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery (the GT-Line isn't available with the base 58.0-kWh pack) are good for 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, but they struggle to motivate the 4,255-pound crossover. There’s immediate off-the-line torque, naturally, but the performance feels more serviceable than sensational. Perhaps it’s just that we’ve been spoiled by all-electric rocket ships, but the EV6’s 7.2-second sprint to 60 feels downright leisurely, especially compared to the 5.1 seconds it takes a dual-motor model to achieve the same speed.

Moreover, and this is my midwestern brain talking, the idea of a rear-drive CUV has limited appeal in Michigan. But there might be a small handling advantage with the rear-driver, which is nearly 200 pounds lighter. The ride is agile enough but never feels especially engaging. Body motions are loose but linear, while tossing this Kia into a bend quickly overwhelms the 235/55/19 tires and soft suspension tuning.

Braking is predictable, although as is usually the case, I relied on the adjustable motor regen. Like Ioniq and GV60, there are three steps in addition to a fully off setting and the smart i-Pedal mode, which delivers one-pedal driving. The system's primary annoyance is that i-Pedal isn't persistent; the driver has to reactivate it every time the vehicle starts.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 Hands-Off

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

IIHS Rating: Not Rated

The EV6 GT-Line includes every active safety system in the Kia catalog standard. The highlight is, of course, Highway Driving Assist 2, which blends adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping tech with an automatic lane change function. The system works beautifully on the road, behaving predictably in both heavy traffic or through highway bends. HDA 2 includes a navigation-based adaptive cruise control that can even slow for approaching corners.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

EV Range: 310 Miles

Charge Type: 110 Volts @ 12 Amps / 240 Volts @ 48 Amps / 50 Kilowatts DC @ 125 Amps / 240 Kilowatts DC @ 200 Amps

Charge Time: 68 Hours / 7.2 Hours / 73 Minutes (10-80 Percent) / 18 Minutes (10-80 Percent)

Efficiency EV Range 240V Charge Time DC Charge (80 Percent) Kia EV6 RWD 310 Miles 7.2 Hours 18 Minutes @ 240 kW Ford Mustang Mach-E X RWD 303 Miles 10.9 Hours 45 Minutes @ 150 kW Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD 303 Miles 7.2 Hours 18 Minutes @ 240 kW Toyota bZ4X FWD 242 Miles 9.5 Hours 30 Minutes @ 150 kW Volkswagen ID.4 RWD 262 Miles 7.5 Hours 38 Minutes @ 125 kW

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Base Price: $41,400 + $1,295 Destination

Trim Base Price: $52,995

As-Tested Price: $53,405

Without absurd markups, prices for the 2022 EV6 start at $42,695 (including a $1,295 destination charge). But that lightly equipped model is also down on power and has a smaller battery. If you want the fully loaded GT-Line with its larger battery and 225 hp, plan on ponying up $52,995. The out-the-door price for my tester, which added the $695 matte paint job and a $295 suede seat pack was $53,405. Adding the dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup would add $4,700 to the price, and while $58,000 is a good chunk of change for a car, the EV6 makes a compelling case.

I'm not sure I'd pay that though, because the mid-range EV6 Wind is such a strong value. With a starting price of $48,795 in rear-drive form and $52,695 for all-wheel drive, it sacrifices a little that I'd really call critical. HDA2 disappears, but the standard HDA 1 system is great – I promise, you'll survive without automatic lane changes. Things like a panoramic sunroof and augmented reality HUD are nice, but is any of this stuff worth $4,200? And would you want any of it more than the dual-motor arrangement, which only costs $3,900 on the Wind? Exactly.

Pricing Base Price w/Destination Competitively Equipped Price Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD $41,400 + $1,295 $53,405 Ford Mustang Mach-E Prem X RWD $43,895 + $1,100 $55,875 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD $44,000 + $1,295 $52,395 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD $42,000 + $1,215 $47,915 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S RWD $41,230 + $1,295 $47,025

