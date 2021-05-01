As one of the newer luxury brands on the block, Genesis is starting to forge a reputation for reliability akin to its parent company Hyundai. Does that mean the Genesis extended warranty provides similar peace of mind?

This review will take a look at extended protection options for Genesis owners and see if the coverage is worth the cost. We’ll also discuss whether you may be better off with a service contract from an independent warranty provider.

Genesis Extended Warranty Overview

Genesis owners that want to keep their cars protected after their factory warranty expires can purchase a Genesis extended warranty. Unlike other automakers, which offer a few plans that cover vehicle parts, Genesis only has one extended coverage option. The Genesis Protection Plan Vehicle Service Contract essentially doubles the length of your original auto warranty, covering about 1,500 vehicle parts for up to 10 years/120,000 miles.

Covered systems include:

Powertrain (engine, transmission, drive axles)

Air conditioning and heating

Shocks and suspension

Fuel system

Electrical system

Steering system

Brakes (including anti-lock braking system)

Navigation, audio, and high-tech systems

Along with component coverage, each Genesis extended warranty comes with the following perks:

Roadside assistance: The Genesis Protection Plan includes 24-hour roadside assistance and towing to the nearest service provider.

The Genesis Protection Plan includes 24-hour roadside assistance and towing to the nearest service provider. Rental car reimbursement: If you need a temporary vehicle while your car is in the shop for a covered repair, Genesis will reimburse drivers up to $35 per day for a maximum of 10 days.

If you need a temporary vehicle while your car is in the shop for a covered repair, Genesis will reimburse drivers up to $35 per day for a maximum of 10 days. Trip interruption coverage: If a mechanical breakdown interrupts your travels, Genesis provides a $200-per-day reimbursement for meals and lodging for up to five days.

If a mechanical breakdown interrupts your travels, Genesis provides a $200-per-day reimbursement for meals and lodging for up to five days. Transferability: If you decide to sell your vehicle before the Genesis extended warranty period ends, it can be transferred to the subsequent owner.

There is a deductible associated with the Genesis extended warranty. In contrast, several luxury brands like Cadillac and Audi either have no deductible or offer a disappearing deductible. However, Genesis does give customers the flexibility to choose from a range of deductibles.

In addition to mechanical breakdown coverage, Genesis also allows drivers to purchase:

Prepaid maintenance: This optional plan covers regular maintenance services like oil changes, as well as replacements of brake pads, batteries, headlamps, and more.

This optional plan covers regular maintenance services like oil changes, as well as replacements of brake pads, batteries, headlamps, and more. Lease-end coverage: This plan waives up to $5,000 in wear-and-tear costs at the end of your lease agreement.

This plan waives up to $5,000 in wear-and-tear costs at the end of your lease agreement. Loss protection: Genesis offers guaranteed asset protection, also called GAP insurance, in case a car is totaled and your car insurance provider doesn’t cover the remaining loan balance.

Exclusions And Exceptions

While the Genesis extended warranty covers most mechanical vehicle parts, there are a number of exclusions as well. For example, the manufacturer will not cover:

Damage from vehicle abuse or neglect

Damage from vandalism or theft

Wear-and-tear items like wiper blades and brake pads

Damage from a collision with another car, structure, or animal

Environmental damage, such as from a fire, tornado, flood, or tree sap

Issues with car upholstery and trim

Damage from pre-existing conditions

Genesis Extended Warranty Cost

Similar to most automakers, Genesis doesn’t list extended warranty prices on its website. If you do purchase a Genesis extended warranty, the following will likely influence the bill:

The model of your car

Choosing a higher or lower deductible

The warranty length

The warranty coverage level

How you finance your warranty

Genesis does offer a monthly payment option when you fold the plan into your auto financing. Just remember, going that route involves paying interest on your extended coverage. You can talk with your Genesis dealership to get more information.

Do You Need Genesis Extended Warranty Coverage?

Before buying extended coverage, you should know the protection your vehicle already has. If you purchased a new vehicle from the dealership, it will come with a factory Genesis warranty that covers most vehicle parts during your first few years of ownership. Genesis coverage for new cars includes:

To become a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle, Genesis models must pass a 191-point inspection and have under 60,000 miles on the odometer. If approved, vehicles receive a total of 6 years/75,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and 10 years/100,000 miles of powertrain coverage.

Genesis Dependability

When considering extended coverage, you should look at how reliable your car is and how long you plan to own the vehicle. If you rarely find yourself at a repair facility for things outside of routine maintenance, you may not need an extended warranty.

Genesis is a fairly young brand in the automotive industry, so there’s not an excess of data on vehicle reliability. Hyundai, Genesis’ parent company, is often highly rated for being a dependable brand.

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM ranked Genesis seventh out of 32 carmakers, placing it one spot lower than its parent company. According to the study, Genesis models had 102 mechanical issues per 100 vehicles, while the industry average was 121.

A 2019 Genesis G80 could cost you around $1,363 in repairs (excluding maintenance) in the first five years of ownership, according to Edmunds.com’s True Cost to Own® calculator. In comparison, the website estimates a 2019 Audi A4 would cost nearly $4,626 for the same period.

Still, if you’re worried about sticker shock for an unexpected repair, an extended auto warranty might be worth the investment.

What Are The Benefits Of A Third-Party Warranty?

Genesis dealers aren’t your sole choice for protection plans. If the Genesis extended warranty doesn’t appeal to you, there are plenty of reputable extended car warranty companies that offer long-term coverage after your factory warranty expires.

Here are some advantages of choosing an independent warranty provider over a manufacturer-backed extended warranty:

Don’t have to buy coverage before your factory warranty expires

More plan options to choose from, so you only pay for the coverage you need

More choice when it comes to repair shops

Usually cheaper than the manufacturer’s extended warranty

Our Take On The Genesis Extended Warranty

Genesis’ parent company has a solid reputation for reliability, and the brand’s factory warranty plan lasts longer than most luxury competitors. Paired with average Genesis and Hyundai maintenance costs being low, the Genesis extended warranty could be something you can afford to live without.

That said, many independent warranty companies offer low-cost protection plans if you want the added peace of mind that a vehicle service contract can bring. Here’s how the Genesis extended warranty compares to top independent providers:

