The “HPT” in Honda Civic Si HPT stands for “high-performance tires,” and the rubber in question is a set of Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2 summers. Those tires used to come standard on performance vehicles like the Ferrari California and Porsche Boxster, but now they're available on a sub-$30,000 sports sedan. And we really like the Civic's new wheels.

The standard Civic Si’s Goodyear all-seasons don’t have enough grip to keep up with the otherwise sporty underpinnings, but the additional stickiness in the HPT model seems to alleviate some of those issues. There’s noticeably more traction in the corners, which makes the punchy turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder shine even brighter. But as with any summer tire, you will have to swap them out when winter rolls around.