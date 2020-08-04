An affordable performance sedan with more grip.
We like the Honda Civic Si a lot. With 205 horsepower, a standard limited-slip differential, and Honda Sensing safety technology all standard, the Civic Si offers a lot of bang for the buck in the segment. And while we're certainly going to miss the two-door Civic (RIP), at least the sedan and its standard six-speed transmission still around for now – and that version gets even better this year.
We spent time in the 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan with the optional HPT package, which adds new summer tires to the sporty four-door while only increasing the price tag by $200. But while we welcome the new rubber and still enjoy the Civic Si's laundry list of standard features, there are a few things keeping the Si from perfection.
2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan HPT