The Honda Fit, Civic Coupe, and manual-gearbox-equipped Accord are leaving the American market. Automotive News first reported the models' retirement, and Motor1.com has confirmed the info with Honda.

The Fit goes away at the end of the 2020 model year. The company's explanation for the decision is that the market is different from the Fit's original introduction in 2006. "HR-V and Civic Hatchback have become the new gateway models for the Honda brand, offering significant utility, performance, and value," Honda's What's New for 2021 report says. To balance the Fit going away, Honda plans to increase the production of the HR-V.

The combination of the Civic Hatchback's popularity and the dwindling popularity of two-door vehicles is the reason for killing off the Civic Coupe at the end of the 2020 model year. The automaker says that the hatchback variant makes up 24 percent of Civic sales since 2016, while the coupe fell from 16 percent to 6 percent in the same period.

At the end of the 2020 model year, Honda also plans to pause Civic Si production in Canada. Later, the plant would transition new, 11th-generation Civic Si Sedan.

Honda stopped building the Accord with the manual gearbox in December 2019 because just 1-2 percent of buyers were selecting that transmission. According to Automotive News, there's enough supply of these three-pedal models to supply the rest of the model year.