Design 10/10

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a damn good-looking SUV. Sporting a similar triangular grille piece and flared lower vents, as found on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan, and wearing a set of sharp 20-inch wheels, the Stelvio has an unmistakable look. You won’t find another SUV anywhere that looks like the Stelvio. And our tester’s eye-popping Misano Blue Metallic paint job (a $600 option) further accents the Stelvio’s wide hips and sloped roofline.

The Stelvio Quad’s interior is very clean, if not a bit pedestrian in this particular spec. Our tester wears black leather-and-Alcantara seats with matching black leather on the dash, some interesting green and white stitching, and carbon fiber accents on the center console thrown in for good measure. There are some neat visual cues, though, like the red starter button on the steering wheel (it’s black on standard models). The green, white, and red Italian flag motif behind the shifter is a neat touch as well, and the four-leaf clover emblem on the helm hints at the Stelvio’s sporty nature.

Other reviewers have dinged the Stelvio for its sub-par interior quality – and if this were the 2019 model, we might’ve too. But Alfa addressed many of its interior issues with the latest facelift. The gearshift lever gets a leather wrap rather than last year’s flimsy plastic, the three rotary control dials in the center console have more heft, and the infotainment screen gets a nicer surround.