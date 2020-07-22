Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

The base GLE looks good, if not a bit innocuous. The GLE 63 S, meanwhile, is borderline bonkers. The sporty SUV's gaping Panamericana grille and massive vents add some angriness to the GLE's otherwise staid front bumper. The 22-inch matte black wheels further toughen up the exterior, and the $750 AMG Night package on our tester drapes gloss black on the front splitter, mirror caps, window surrounds, and rear apron to complete the sinister look. The GLE 63 S is a big SUV with bold character, particularly in the gorgeous Designo Diamond White that cost $1,515 on the vehicle we drove.

Stepping inside the GLE is like walking into a supercomputer on wheels. The single-piece MBUX infotainment system is the big visual draw, which connects the 12.3-inch touchscreen with the 12.3-inch virtual dash via a big glossy black surround. If you've seen any other Mercedes with MBUX, this should look familiar.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (behind the steering wheel) has tons of configurable options as well, but mainly four core designs to choose from: Modern Classic, Sporty, Discreet, and Supersport. Each one displays different variations of the traditional speedometer and tachometer – but the Supersport is our favorite, with torque, horsepower, and boost figures on display.

Unfortunately, the inside of our GLE 63 is pretty plain elsewhere. The Alcantara steering wheel is nice, as is the black Nappa leather on the seats and dash, but it’s all a bit bland compared to some of the available leather options. And honestly, we could do without the optional AMG Carbon Fiber Trim ($1,590), which adds the lightweight material to the door panels and parts of the dash in place of wood and/or aluminum. But these are minor concerns for an otherwise all-around attractive SUV.