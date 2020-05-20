Verdict 7.1 / 10

There's no reason the 2020 BMW X5 M Competition should exist. It's a too-fast, needlessly complicated, six-figure middle finger of an SUV that only exceptionally well-to-do BMW shoppers will buy for their live-in nannies. And yet, we're enamored by it.

Five minutes behind the wheel and the X5 blew us away with its world-class engine and supercar-tuned suspension. This is a genuinely good performance vehicle, not just a good performance crossover. And after five days with it, we realized that the X5 M Competition is actually a good crossover, too, with an ultra-luxurious cabin, advanced active safety features, and a usable trunk.

The problem with the X5 M Comp, though, is that it starts at $115,000 (and has an as-tested price of $126,295) – so you do have to pay to play. And while its absurd performance appeals largely to our enthusiast side, the harsh ride and thirsty engine probably won't make the rest of the family too happy.

For more on how Motor1.com rates cars, click here.