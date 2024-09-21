Good cheap cars are getting harder to find. With average transaction prices still high and the sub-$20,000 new car market now a thing of the past, more people are looking for ways to save money on their next purchase. Thankfully, there are still some good, cheap options out there.

Consumer Reports put together a list of the 10 best cheap cars you can buy through the first half of 2024. Every option comes in at just under $25,000, and they range from entry-level sedans and crossovers to a few premium options that won’t break the budget.

Consumer Reports offers a more detailed breakdown of each vehicle on its website, as well as specifics like average transaction prices and why these 10 ranked so highly. At any rate, these cars are all solid options if you’re in the market for something affordable.

Buick Envista

$23,995

The only option from a “luxury” manufacturer—if you can call Buick that—is the Envista. A sharp-looking crossover with a premium interior and a punchy powertrain, the Buick crossover makes 137 horsepower from a turbocharged 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine and gets up to 30 miles per gallon combined. A new Buick Envista starts at $23,995 for 2025.

Hyundai Elantra

$22,775

While not as popular as the Honda Civic or as historically reliable as the Toyota Corolla, the Hyundai Elantra is still an excellent compact sedan. It starts at just $22,775 for the 2024 model year and comes with a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 147 horsepower, while the Elantra Hybrid starts at $27,400 and gets up to 54 miles per gallon combined.

Hyundai Venue

$21,295

One of just three SUVs on this list, the Hyundai Venue is still one of the most affordable crossovers in America. For the 2024 model year, it costs just $21,295 and comes with a standard 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine making 121 horsepower and returning up to 31 miles per gallon combined. There is no hybrid option for the Venue yet, but it’s a solid affordable SUV with plenty of space.

Kia Forte

$21,145

Kia’s small car often gets lost in the fray alongside the Hondas and Toyotas of the world. But don’t count out the Forte. For 2024, Kia’s smallest sedan costs $21,145 and returns up to 41 miles per gallon combined. But the current Forte may not be long for this world; rumors suggest it will be replaced or renamed in the next few years.

Mazda3

$25,135

Mazda’s small car has a big personality and lots of features. For just $25,135 for the sedan and $26,135 for the hatchback, the Mazda3 comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 191 horsepower. You can also upgrade to the Turbo model in both body styles, which unlocks a 250-hp four-cylinder engine and standard all-wheel drive.

Nissan Kicks

$21,340

The Nissan Kicks just got a major makeover for 2025, which means 2024 models will be off the lot soon. But if you can snag a new 2024 Kicks before it disappears, it’s a solid subcompact SUV with excellent standard safety features and a starting price of just $21,340. The new Kicks adds things like all-wheel drive and a more premium interior.

Nissan Sentra

$21,725

The cheapest new car in America is the Nissan Versa—and it’s excellent. Its bigger brother, the Sentra, is a bit more expensive, but it’s a solid compact car that’s competitive with the Civic, Corolla, and others. The updated 2024 Sentra starts at $21,725 and gets improved styling and extra safety features.

Subaru Impreza

$24,085

The 2024 Subaru Impreza is a five-door-only affair. Subaru killed the sedan in 2023. But the Impreza hatch is still an excellent option for anyone wanting a bit more space. It starts at $24,085 and comes with a 2.0-liter flat-four making 152 horsepower. It's also available as an optional RS model with a larger engine making 182 horsepower.

Toyota Corolla

$23,145

Second only to the Honda Civic on this year’s list of best-selling compact cars, the ever-reliable Toyota Corolla cracks the top 10 on CR’s best cheap cars list. And for good reason. The base Corolla LE starts at just $23,145 with a standard four-cylinder engine, while you can move up to Hybrid models with up to 50 miles per gallon combined for a still-reasonable $24,760.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

$24,725

If you want the same reliability and affordability that the Corolla is known for, but need room for some extra junk in the trunk, Toyota also offers a five-door Corolla Hatchback. The Corolla Hatchback starts at $24,725 for the base SE model, which comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive. The Corolla Hatchback gets up to 33 miles per gallon combined.