Verdict 6.0 / 10

The 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback is part of a dying breed. It’s one of just a handful of five-door subcompact hatchbacks you can still buy new in the U.S., accompanying the Chevrolet Spark, Kia Rio, Mitsubishi Mirage, and soon-to-be-discontinued Honda Fit in the slow march toward irrelevancy. But Toyota might just have the most fun option of the bunch, because it’s not actually a Toyota at all.

The 2020 Yaris uses the not-for-North America Mazda2’s sporty underpinnings, a peppy 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and Mazda's decent infotainment system. The XLE Hatchback we tested, even sports faux leather seating with real leather accents on the steering wheel and shift knob. And you can get it all for under $20,000.

For more on how Motor1.com rates cars, click here.