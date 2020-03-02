Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re buying a Lexus, you have probably heard about the automaker’s reliability. Lexus is consistently rated as one of the most reliable car brands on the market, but that doesn’t mean your car will be invincible. Luckily, most repairs are covered under your Lexus warranty.

New and certified pre-owned Lexus vehicles come with a warranty. But what exactly is covered, and what happens when your term runs out? In this guide, we’re going to answer those questions and more.

About Lexus

Lexus is the luxury division of Toyota, and its flagship car is the Lexus LS. Like Toyota and other Japanese carmakers, Lexus has a reputation for reliability, and according to J.D. Power’s 2018 Vehicle Dependability Study, it’s the most reliable brand around. For Lexus owners, that means that for the most part, repairs don’t need to be at the forefront of their minds. But it’s still important to know what’s included with your Lexus warranty in case you have a problem.

Lexus Warranty

When you buy a new Lexus, you’re immediately covered by a Lexus warranty. This warranty is made up of five parts with varying term lengths:

Lexus Basic Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles

4 years/50,000 miles Lexus Powertrain Warranty: 6 years/70,000 miles

6 years/70,000 miles Lexus Hybrid Warranty: 8 years/100,000 miles

8 years/100,000 miles Lexus Corrosion Perforation Warranty: 6 years/unlimited miles

6 years/unlimited miles Lexus Service Part Warranty: 1 year/12,000 miles

Let's break it down further.

Lexus Basic Warranty

The Lexus Basic Warranty offers bumper-to-bumper exclusionary coverage for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. In a nutshell, this means that if any part of your vehicle except for a few noted exclusions has a defect, it will be covered under the warranty, and Lexus will repair or replace it for you.

Your Lexus warranty does not cover the following:

Abuse

Negligence

Misuse

Faulty repairs

Improper maintenance

Environmental damage

Normal wear and tear

Odometer tampering

Undeterminable vehicle identification number (VIN)

Vehicles that have been issued a salvage title

Normal maintenance

Tires

One nice perk of the Basic Warranty is that it also covers wheel alignment and balancing for the first year or 12,000 miles of ownership.

Lexus Powertrain Warranty

As you might expect, the Lexus Powertrain Warranty covers the powertrain, which includes the engine, transmission/transaxle, and the front-wheel and rear-wheel drive systems. The powertrain warranty lasts for 6 years or 70,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Lexus Hybrid Warranty

Your Lexus warranty covers three hybrid vehicle components for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The hybrid battery control module

Hybrid control module

Inverter with converter

Lexus Corrosion Perforation Warranty

Under the Lexus Corrosion Perforation Warranty, any body panels that develop perforation due to corrosion, also known as rust through, will be repaired or replaced free of charge. This warranty lasts for 6 years with no mileage limit.

Lexus Service Part Warranty

The Lexus Service Part Warranty doesn't actually cover the car itself. Instead, it covers parts that were added when your car was serviced. For example, if you had a defective transmission, and Lexus replaced it under warranty, that part would have a new warranty on it.

All Lexus parts have a 1-year and unlimited mileage warranty. However, if you have another warranty, such as the Powertrain Warranty, which will cover that part for longer, your coverage defers to the longer warranty.

Lexus Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

If you purchase a Lexus certified pre-owned vehicle, you will enjoy an extension of the original Lexus warranty. Certified pre-owned Lexus vehicles have the original Lexus warranty extended to 6 years and unlimited mileage of basic coverage from the first owner’s purchase date. The certified pre-owned warranty includes roadside assistance and 2 years or 20,000 miles of regular maintenance, whichever comes first.

How To Find Out If You Have A Lexus Warranty

Anyone who purchases a new Lexus has a warranty, so there’s no guesswork involved if you’ve recently bought your car brand new from a dealer.

If you have a certified pre-owned vehicle, you likely have a warranty as well, but it depends on the age of your car. If your vehicle is older than six years old, then you might not have a warranty. To check, simply ask your dealer. The dealer will have records stating how long your warranty is active for.

If you bought a Lexus from a private seller, things are a bit more complicated. Used but relatively new cars may be covered under the original Lexus warranty. You can check the vehicle’s Carfax report or contact Lexus with your vehicle identification number (VIN) to get an answer.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

Lexus is an incredibly reliable car maker, but its vehicles can still need repairs just like any other car. As vehicles age, they naturally start to break down due to consistent use over the years. While regular scheduled maintenance will help to extend your car’s lifespan, repair costs are usually an inescapable part of vehicle ownership.

If you are currently covered under a Lexus warranty, then you might not need an extended warranty right now. However, as your vehicle starts to age and near the end of its factory warranty coverage, it’s worth considering investing in extended coverage.

The main benefit you get from an extended warranty is peace of mind. There’s no guarantee that an extended warranty will save you money in the long run, but it does take all the guesswork out of vehicle repair costs. You’ll never be hit with a hefty and unexpected repair bill out of nowhere, because you already paid the full cost of all your covered repairs in the extended warranty contract itself.

If you plan to sell your car soon, it’s important to note that cars under warranty coverage can be more appealing to potential buyers.

Lexus Extended Warranty

Along with the factory Lexus warranty, you can purchase extended protection from Lexus. The manufacturer offers three extended warranty options:

Lexus Extra Care Premium: This is the most comprehensive option available and provides bumper-to-bumper exclusionary coverage.

This is the most comprehensive option available and provides bumper-to-bumper exclusionary coverage. Lexus Extra Care Gold: The Gold plan offers coverage for a number of important components, but not as many as the top-tier Premium plan.

The Gold plan offers coverage for a number of important components, but not as many as the top-tier Premium plan. Lexus Extra Care Powertrain: This plan covers only the powertrain on your Lexus.

If you purchase an extended warranty from Lexus, you will receive 24/7 roadside assistance.

Pros And Cons

While a Lexus extended warranty provides you with top-notch service from certified Lexus technicians, it does limit your options as to where you can repair your car. With any Lexus warranty, you will likely need to get all service done at a Lexus dealership.

So, you have a tradeoff: You can get your car repaired by certified Lexus repair techs with original manufacturer parts, but you won’t be able to take it to your local repair shop.

It’s also important to note that most Lexus extended warranties are rolled up into your financed payment, so you’ll probably be paying interest on the total cost.

Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty

Third-party car warranty providers like CARCHEX and CarShield offer one primary benefit over factory extended warranties: flexibility. Unlike Lexus, which only has three different extended protection plans, there are quite a few third-party providers to choose from, each of which offer a wide range of coverage options. Plus, you can order your policy online without having to visit a dealer, and you’ll never pay interest on the price.

Another benefit of using a third-party company is that most of these companies have a larger service network than Lexus does. That means that there’s a much higher chance that you’ll be able to bring your vehicle to your favorite local auto shop for repairs.

We’ve already done a roundup of the best extended warranty companies, so make sure you check it out if you’re considering purchasing an extended auto warranty to protect your vehicle after your Lexus warranty expires.