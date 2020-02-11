Advertiser Disclosure

There’s no doubt about it: Mini Coopers are fun cars. While you may be daydreaming about zipping around the city in your new Mini, it’s important to make sure your vehicle is protected from mechanical breakdowns, too.

Repairs are a normal part of owning any vehicle, no matter how reliable it is. If you’re considering buying a new or used Mini, you should take a moment to think about how you might pay for any repairs or maintenance. In this article, we will look at what’s covered under the Mini Cooper warranty from day one and what happens after your factory warranty expires.

Need more coverage? Motor1 has reviewed over a dozen auto warranty companies

See Our Top Picks >

In this article:

Mini Cooper Warranty Overview

Mini is a British automaker that was founded in 1969 and is currently owned by BMW, which purchased the company in 2000. The Mini Cooper is sometimes confused with the Volkswagen Beetle, but the two cars are far from the same.

According to J.D. Power, the Mini Cooper is a very reliable car – among the best, in fact. However, every car needs repairs sooner or later, and Minis are no exception. Luckily, Mini offers a very comprehensive factory warranty that comes complete with a maintenance program, something that will help keep the cost of ownership low during the first few years.

What Does The Mini Cooper Warranty Cover?

The Mini Cooper factory warranty is one of the most comprehensive around. The Mini New Passenger Car Limited Warranty covers most everything in the vehicle, bumper-to-bumper, for 4 years or 50,000 miles. An exception is the tires. When you purchase a new Mini Cooper, you also get a 12-year warranty that covers you for rust perforation.

But while most manufacturers would stop right there, Mini tacks on the Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance program for good measure. This covers the following routine maintenance on your vehicle:

Engine oil services

Inspections

Brake fluid services

Engine air filter

Cabin air microfilter

Compared to many manufacturers, this is an extremely straightforward and comprehensive warranty. You don’t have to wade through tons of exclusions just to figure out what’s actually covered.

What’s Not Covered By The Mini Cooper Factory Warranty?

There’s one important component: the tires. These are usually warranted by the tire manufacturer. Like most factory warranties, things like vehicle damage from improper care are not covered under the Mini Cooper warranty, but in general the warranty offers bumper-to-bumper coverage with almost no exclusions.

Mini Cooper Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

When you buy a used car, you naturally take on more risk than you do when buying a new one – what was once someone else’s problem can quickly become your own expensive, 2,000-pound issue. To help balance some of that risk, many manufacturers, Mini included, offer a certified pre-owned program that guarantees used vehicles have been properly inspected and even includes a limited warranty.

The Mini Cooper certified pre-owned warranty is called the Mini CPO Limited Warranty, and it’s part of the Mini Certified Pre-Owned Protection plan, which lasts for 6 years/unlimited miles. In addition to a warranty, it also comes with 24/7 roadside assistance.

While Mini’s certified pre-owned warranty isn’t quite as comprehensive as its factory warranty, it’s still substantial. It’s no bumper-to-bumper warranty, but it does cover the most important parts of your vehicle like the drivetrain, transmission, and engine.

Mini Cooper provides a long list of exclusions for vehicles that were retailed before and after April 1, 2014. The list is too long to include here, so we encourage you to view it for yourself. However, in short, Mini Cooper won’t cover routine maintenance, any repairs due to normal wear and tear, and most non-essential repairs.

Plus, if your certified pre-owned vehicle is new enough, it may still be covered under the original Mini Cooper warranty, so be sure to check with your dealer.

How To Find Out If You Have A Warranty

If you purchased a new Mini or a certified pre-owned Mini and are still within the term lengths listed above, you have a warranty. However, if you purchased a used Mini from a private seller, figuring out whether you’re covered can be a little more difficult.

You can always start by asking the seller. If the car is less than four years old or has fewer than 50,000 miles, chances are that it’s covered by the Mini Cooper warranty. However, always verify by checking either with Mini itself or a third-party like Carfax. This will tell you with 100 percent certainty whether or not there’s warranty coverage for the vehicle.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

Mini is a very reliable manufacturer, but like all automakers, its vehicles can still break down. If you plan to keep your car beyond its factory warranty period, purchasing an extended warranty can be a good idea. Additionally, if you plan to sell your car after a few years, an extended warranty can make it more appealing to prospective buyers.

As vehicles age, the cost of repairs slowly increases, and eventually, you can start paying a lot more than you budgeted for in vehicle repairs. Let’s take a look at some common vehicle repairs costs, according to RepairPal.

Brake pad replacement for 2016 Mini Cooper: $256 to $384

$256 to $384 Water pump replacement for 2017 Mini Cooper Clubman: $756 to $1,266

$756 to $1,266 Head gasket replacement for 2014 Mini Cooper: $2,169 to $3,427

$2,169 to $3,427 Spark plug replacement for 2010 Mini Cooper: $227 to $261

As you can tell, some of these repairs are quite pricey. If your car is aging, you may find it worthwhile to purchase an extended warranty.

Mini Cooper Extended Warranty

If your Mini Cooper warranty is expiring, you may be interested in purchasing one of Mini Cooper’s Extended Motorer Protection plans. These plans can extend your warranty by up to 7 years or 100,000 miles. Mini Cooper offers three levels of coverage with varying term lengths:

Comprehensive Coverage For Limited Coverage For Platinum Engine

Transmission

Final drive assembly

Transfer case

Electrical

Cooling System

Fuel System

Induction System

Steering

Brakes and ABS

Heat and A/C

Infotainment System Interior

Exterior Gold Engine

Transmission

Final Drive Assembly

Transfer Case (all-wheel drive only)

Cooling System

Fuel System

Induction System

Steering

Brakes and ABS

Heat and A/C Electrical

Interior

Exterior Powertrain Transfer Case (all-wheel drive only)

Induction System Engine

Transmission

Final Drive Assembly

Electrical

Cooling System

Fuel System

There is no coverage for the infotainment system with the Gold plan. Additionally, the Powertrain plan has the following exclusions:

Steering

Brakes and ABS

Heat and A/C

Interior

Exterior

Infotainment System

After selecting any of these Mini extended warranty plans, you can choose to extend your warranty for:

5 years/75,000 miles

5 years/100,000 miles

6 years/75,000 miles

6 years/100,000 miles

7 years/75,000 miles

7 years/100,000 miles

The number of years applies to the time after your initial purchase. For example, if you bought a new car in 2018 and selected a five-year warranty, you’d be covered until 2023. This is a bit of a letdown, as it shows that a five-year extended warranty actually only adds one year onto your original Mini Cooper warranty.

Pros And Cons

Buying an extended warranty from your car’s manufacturer can bring a certain peace of mind. You know you can trust the quality of the repairs that will be performed, and you know all your repairs will use genuine Mini Cooper parts.

However, when you purchase a manufacturer extended warranty, you can only get the repairs covered if you bring your vehicle into an authorized service center. That means that your favorite local repair shop likely isn’t covered.

Third-Party Extended Warranties

If you want more options for where you can have your vehicle serviced, a third-party extended warranty may be of interest to you. Unlike manufacturers, some third-party warranty companies like CARCHEX and CarShield let you choose your own repair shop, which means you’re not bound to Mini authorized service centers.

Overall, third-party extended warranties tend to be a bit more flexible, even when it comes to choosing your level of coverage. Plans are often customizable, and when you’re ready to purchase one, you don’t need to go into a dealer. Instead, you can simply get an online quote and purchase the policy straight from your computer.

If you’re interested in extended protection to outlast your original Mini Cooper warranty, take a look at our article on the best car warranty companies in the industry.