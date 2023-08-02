Mini is already teasing the next-generation Countryman even as development continues on the car. A new spy video shows the model being pushed hard around the Nurburgring race track, and this example has quad tailpipes sticking out the back.

The automaker continues to hide the Countryman’s new design under camouflage, with cladding at the front obscuring the finer details. The exhaust could indicate that this is the new John Cooper Works variant. Rumors suggest the sporty model will feature a 1.5-liter three-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain making 322 horsepower.

Gallery: 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos

17 Photos

This likely won’t be the Countryman’s only gas-powered variant when the next-gen model goes on sale, with Mini allegedly offering a less powerful version of the PHEV. The automaker will add 48-volt-mild hybrid technology to its 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter engines.

Mini will also offer the Countryman as a battery-electric vehicle. The company released some details about the EV earlier this year, revealing the Countryman S would have a single electric motor making 188 hp. The SE ALL4 will feature a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive and 308 hp. Mini only mentioned one battery pack – a 64.7-kilowatt-hour setup that’d provide an estimated 280 miles of range based on Europe’s WLTP.

The next-generation Countryman rides on BMW’s FAAR platform, which underpins the BMW X1. That means the pair should share common components. It’s also larger, growing 5.12 inches in length and 2.36 inches in height.

The new model looks more aggressive, with chiseled features and chunkier styling, which we saw revealed earlier this year with the EV. However, the overall design appears to stay true to the brand’s familiar aesthetic. This example also looks production-ready, including the taillights, which no longer resemble stand-in units. However, it’s difficult to tell from the video.

Previous spy shots captured the car’s cabin. The images revealed a pill-shaped digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, while a large, round cover hid the central infotainment display that’s likely the same shape. Mini will use recycled polyester and carpet remnants to form the dashboard, steering wheel, headliner, and floor mats inside the EV.

Even though Mini is already teasing the new Countryman, we still don’t know when the reveal will happen. The company could introduce the new model before the end of the year, with it going on sale in 2024 for the 2025MY, as Mini is already advertising the 2024 Countryman. It starts at $33,645 (the price includes the $995 destination charge). The next-gen variant could see a price increase.